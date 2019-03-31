Log in
End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/29
119.5 EUR   +1.27%
06:47pFERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Not the expected result
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Challenge Europe - Valencia and Ferrari, non-stop passion
PU
06:37pFERRARI : dominate at Laguna Seca and Mugello
PU
Ferrari : Formula 2 - Schumacher in the points on debut Bahrain

03/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
31 Mar 2019

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has also seen the start of the FIA Formula 2 championship. Three Ferrari Driver Academy drivers, Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Giuliano Alesi, are competing in this feeder series for Formula 1 for the very first time. Drivers and cars were subjected to hot conditions every time they took to the track as, unlike the F1 cars, the Formula 2 sessions and race all took place at the hottest part of the day.

Good start. Schumacher leaves the Sakhir circuit with a good points haul, having finished both races in the points. The 20 year old German started Race 1 from the fifth row of the grid, coming home eighth at the end of the 32 laps. That was a key result as a reversed top eight grid meant that Mick started the Sprint Race from pole position. He kept the lead at the start, but dropped a few places, in difficulty with tyre management, but nevertheless sixth place was a positive end to the weekend.

Uphill all the way. Ilot and Alesi had a bit more of a struggle on their hands. The 20 year old Englishman paid the price of a mistake in qualifying, which meant he started the Feature Race from 18th on the grid. Callum came away from the weekend with a 14th and a 16th place. Alesi started 15th in Race 1, finishing 12th and then in Race 2 he closed on the top ten, but an unplanned pit stop with excessive tyre wear dropped him to 18th at the flag.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:36:03 UTC
