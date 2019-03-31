Ferrari : Formula 2 - Schumacher in the points on debut Bahrain

31 Mar 2019

The Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has also seen the start of the FIA Formula 2 championship. Three Ferrari Driver Academy drivers, Mick Schumacher, Callum Ilott and Giuliano Alesi, are competing in this feeder series for Formula 1 for the very first time. Drivers and cars were subjected to hot conditions every time they took to the track as, unlike the F1 cars, the Formula 2 sessions and race all took place at the hottest part of the day.

Good start. Schumacher leaves the Sakhir circuit with a good points haul, having finished both races in the points. The 20 year old German started Race 1 from the fifth row of the grid, coming home eighth at the end of the 32 laps. That was a key result as a reversed top eight grid meant that Mick started the Sprint Race from pole position. He kept the lead at the start, but dropped a few places, in difficulty with tyre management, but nevertheless sixth place was a positive end to the weekend.

Uphill all the way. Ilot and Alesi had a bit more of a struggle on their hands. The 20 year old Englishman paid the price of a mistake in qualifying, which meant he started the Feature Race from 18th on the grid. Callum came away from the weekend with a 14th and a 16th place. Alesi started 15th in Race 1, finishing 12th and then in Race 2 he closed on the top ten, but an unplanned pit stop with excessive tyre wear dropped him to 18th at the flag.