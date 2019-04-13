Log in
Ferrari : Formula 3 - Useful miles for Armstrong and Shwartzman

04/13/2019 | 01:18am EDT
13 Apr 2019

The second of three pre-season tests for the FIA Formula 3 championship has just taken place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The series, which has replaced what used to be the GP3 championship, uses the same 3.4 litre normally aspirated engine, which puts out 380 horsepower at 8000 rpm. The chassis however is brand new, specifically designed for this championship.

289 laps between the two. Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman continued with the development programme, working well and completing 134 and 145 laps respectively over the two days. Rain affected both days, but the teams still managed to work through their planned programmes, most of it focused on race simulation.

In Hungary. When it came to qualifying pace, Shwartzman posted a 1'32'712, while Armstrong's best was a 1'32'907, however, with so many cars on track, traffic was a factor when it came to doing a clean quick lap. Moving on from Barcelona, the final test session takes place next week at the Hungaroring. Then the championship gets underway at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit on 10th May, on the same card as the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 April 2019
