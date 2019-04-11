Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/11 07:59:23 am
121.75 EUR   +0.33%
07:23aFERRARI : Full day for Sebastian and Charles in Shanghai
PU
05:18aFERRARI : Congratulations Formula 1!
PU
04/10FERRARI : Club Competizioni GT - Opening event for Ferrari racing icons at Mugello
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Full day for Sebastian and Charles in Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:23am EDT
11 Apr 2019

The Chinese Grand Prix weekend began with an intense day away from the track for the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers. In collaboration with Shell, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc took part in a series of promotional activities with the media, while the Monegasque driver also pitted himself against a world short track ice-skating champion in an unusual race.

Vettel at the launch. Sebastian was one of the key players in the launch of a new Shell product in Shanghai city centre and met with the media to talk about the importance of the partnership between the fuel and lubricant manufacturer and the Maranello-based team. The German also spoke of the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix, which will be the one-thousandth race in the history of the category and one in which he expects to be one of the key players.

Leclerc on ice. Charles was busy at the Shanghai Ice Rink where, aside from interviews to local journalists, he took part in an unusual race against a World Short Track Speed Skating champion. The Ferrari driver raced a kart on a difficult twisting ice course against Han Tian Yu, the 1500-metre world champion in Seoul in 2016.

On the track. From tomorrow Sebastian and Charles will focus solely on the race weekend. Both will be at the Shanghai International Circuit for meetings with technicians, journalists and the classic track walk to take a detailed look at the circuit the two will first drive in their respective SF90s in Friday's free practice, starting from 10 am (4 am CET).


Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 11:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
07:23aFERRARI : Full day for Sebastian and Charles in Shanghai
PU
05:18aFERRARI : Congratulations Formula 1!
PU
04/10FERRARI : Club Competizioni GT - Opening event for Ferrari racing icons at Mugel..
PU
04/10FERRARI : Paying tribute
PU
04/10FERRARI : Fittipaldi ready for his debut in FIA Formula Regional
PU
04/09FERRARI : Chinese Grand Prix - Sebastian and Charles ready to fight at Shanghai
PU
04/08FERRARI : F8 Tributo makes its debut in Kuwait
PU
04/08FERRARI : Chinese Grand Prix - The Scuderia at Shanghai for Formula 1's 1000th r..
PU
04/08FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
04/07FERRARI : Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia - Ferrari on the podium again in Rac..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 638 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 449 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 33,40
P/E ratio 2020 31,25
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 22 804 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI39.84%25 721
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION9.60%50 884
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-3.74%31 467
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES9.57%24 288
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%21 166
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD30.05%18 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About