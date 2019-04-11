Ferrari : Full day for Sebastian and Charles in Shanghai

11 Apr 2019

The Chinese Grand Prix weekend began with an intense day away from the track for the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers. In collaboration with Shell, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc took part in a series of promotional activities with the media, while the Monegasque driver also pitted himself against a world short track ice-skating champion in an unusual race.

Vettel at the launch. Sebastian was one of the key players in the launch of a new Shell product in Shanghai city centre and met with the media to talk about the importance of the partnership between the fuel and lubricant manufacturer and the Maranello-based team. The German also spoke of the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix, which will be the one-thousandth race in the history of the category and one in which he expects to be one of the key players.

Leclerc on ice. Charles was busy at the Shanghai Ice Rink where, aside from interviews to local journalists, he took part in an unusual race against a World Short Track Speed Skating champion. The Ferrari driver raced a kart on a difficult twisting ice course against Han Tian Yu, the 1500-metre world champion in Seoul in 2016.

On the track. From tomorrow Sebastian and Charles will focus solely on the race weekend. Both will be at the Shanghai International Circuit for meetings with technicians, journalists and the classic track walk to take a detailed look at the circuit the two will first drive in their respective SF90s in Friday's free practice, starting from 10 am (4 am CET).