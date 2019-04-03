Log in
FERRARI    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/03 02:48:43 pm
121.225 EUR   +0.06%
02:22pFERRARI : Mick Schumacher does 70 laps with Alfa Romeo Racing
PU
02:22pFERRARI : Bahrain Test – Day 2
PU
06:52aFERRARI : A pearl in the desert
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Mick Schumacher does 70 laps with Alfa Romeo Racing

04/03/2019 | 02:22pm EDT
3 Apr 2019

It was the second day of Formula 1 testing for Mick Schumacher, the Ferrari Driver Academy Student, currently competing in the Formula 2 championship. The son of the seven times world champion, Michael, completed 70 laps at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing car, setting a best time of 1'29'998, which was the sixth best time of the day.

Aerodynamics and tyres. In the morning, Mick did some aerodynamic testing on the C38 and in the afternoon he worked on a tyre programme with the car that is raced by Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. The young German's tally of 70 laps can be added to the 56 he ran on Tuesday in the Ferrari SF90. That makes a total of 126 over the two days, 682 kilometres, equivalent to over two Grands Prix distances.

Mick Schumacher #36. 'It has been another beautiful day at an F1 track today, and I can only repeat myself as it is just so much fun to drive these cars. After the first experience I had yesterday I tried to implement what I learned into today's laps, and I am happy about how it worked. It has been very nice working with the team at Alfa Romeo Racing, gaining confidence with the car and improving steadily. I will definitely fly back with some very beautiful memories and am looking forward to getting myself back into the preparations for the next F2 race in Baku.'

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:21:05 UTC
