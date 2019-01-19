Log in
Ferrari : Mick Schumacher joins the Ferrari Driver Academy

01/19/2019 | 01:44pm EST
19 Jan 2019

Maranello - Ferrari Driver Academy announces that it has signed a contract with 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Champion Mick Schumacher.

Mick, who will be racing in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship, from next week will be taking part in the pre- season preparation activities with fellow FDA drivers.

The other 2019 FDA drivers are Giuliano Alesi and Callum Ilott, who will race in Formula 2 too, Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman, racing in FIA Formula 3, Enzo Fittipaldi, racing in FIA Formula Regional (Europe), and Gianluca Petecof in FIA Formula 4 (Italy and Germany).

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari commented 'For someone like me who has known him from birth, there's no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age.'

Mick Schumacher said 'I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family. Again, this is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula 1.

It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well. At this stage it is however also time to say thank you to my family, friends and partners who supported me all along and helped me arrive at this point.'

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 19 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
