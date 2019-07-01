Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : N.V. – Completion of the first tranche of the disclosed multi-year share buyback program and announcement of the second tranche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Ferrari N.V. - Completion of the first tranche of the disclosed multi-year

share buyback program and announcement of the second tranche

Maranello (Italy), 1 July 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the "Initial Program"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA

NYSE

Total

Number of

Average

Consideration

Number of

Average

Consideration

Consideration

Number of

Average

Consideration

Trading

price per

price per

price per

common

excluding fees

common

excluding fees

excluding fees

common

excluding fees

Date

share

share

share

shares

shares

shares

(d/m/y)

excluding

excluding

excluding

purchased

(€)

purchased

($)

(€)*

purchased

(€)*

fees

fees

fees

(€)

($)

(€)*

24/06/2019

10,144

143.2538

1,453,166.55

6,833

163.0464

1,114,096.05

977,791.87

16,977

143.1913

2,430,958.41

25/06/2019

36,400

160.5420

5,843,728.80

5,131,479.45

36,400

140.9747

5,131,479.45

26/06/2019

1,560

158.9471

247,957.48

218,234.00

1,560

139.8936

218,234.00

Total

10,144

143.2538

1,453,166.55

44,793

160.8685

7,205,782.33

6,327,505.32

54,937

141.6290

7,780,671.87

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till

27 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 99,500,010.20 for No. 869,357 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 56,335,927.61 (Euro 50,106,795.02*) for No. 375,203 common

shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,994,142 common shares held in treasury as of 27 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.72% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Ferrari N.V.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Registered Office:

Via Abetone Inferiore N.4,

I -41053 Maranello, (MO) Italy

Dutch trade register number: 64060977

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

With the purchases described above the Company has completed its Initial Program announced on 28 December 2018.

The Company intends to continue its already disclosed multi-year share buyback program with a second tranche of Euro 200 million to start on 2 July 2019 ("Second Tranche") and to end no later than 27 December 2019 of which Euro 150 million to be executed on the MTA market under a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution and up to Euro 50 million to be executed on the NYSE under an additional mandate with a primary financial institution.

For further information: tel.: +39 0536 949337 Email: media@ferrari.com www.ferrari.com

2

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 16:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
12:23pFERRARI : N.V. – Completion of the first tranche of the disclosed multi-ye..
PU
06/24FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
06/17FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
06/10FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
06/06FCA-Renault merger collapse a blow for Goldman and its alumni network - sourc..
RE
06/03FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
05/29Ferrari accelerates its move into hybrid cars
RE
05/27FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
05/22FERRARI : V8 takes its fourth consecutive International Engine & Powertrain of t..
PU
05/20FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 690 M
EBIT 2019 917 M
Net income 2019 725 M
Debt 2019 1 037 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 37,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,47x
EV / Sales2020 7,75x
Capitalization 30 217 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 120  €
Last Close Price 143  €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI64.55%31 495
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.39%43 399
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.47%28 635
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.28%21 618
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 926
EXOR NV30.34%16 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About