Ferrari : N.V. – Completion of the first tranche of the disclosed multi-year share buyback program and announcement of the second tranche
07/01/2019 | 12:23pm EDT
Maranello (Italy), 1 July 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the "Initial Program"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Number of
Average
Consideration
Number of
Average
Consideration
Consideration
Number of
Average
Consideration
Trading
price per
price per
price per
common
excluding fees
common
excluding fees
excluding fees
common
excluding fees
Date
share
share
share
shares
shares
shares
(d/m/y)
excluding
excluding
excluding
purchased
(€)
purchased
($)
(€)*
purchased
(€)*
fees
fees
fees
(€)
($)
(€)*
24/06/2019
10,144
143.2538
1,453,166.55
6,833
163.0464
1,114,096.05
977,791.87
16,977
143.1913
2,430,958.41
25/06/2019
36,400
160.5420
5,843,728.80
5,131,479.45
36,400
140.9747
5,131,479.45
26/06/2019
1,560
158.9471
247,957.48
218,234.00
1,560
139.8936
218,234.00
Total
10,144
143.2538
1,453,166.55
44,793
160.8685
7,205,782.33
6,327,505.32
54,937
141.6290
7,780,671.87
Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till
27 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 99,500,010.20 for No. 869,357 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 56,335,927.61 (Euro 50,106,795.02*) for No. 375,203 common
shares purchased on the NYSE
resulting in total No. 6,994,142 common shares held in treasury as of 27 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.72% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
With the purchases described above the Company has completed its Initial Program announced on 28 December 2018.
The Company intends to continue its already disclosed multi-year share buyback program with a second tranche of Euro 200 million to start on 2 July 2019 ("Second Tranche") and to end no later than 27 December 2019 of which Euro 150 million to be executed on the MTA market under a non-discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution and up to Euro 50 million to be executed on the NYSE under an additional mandate with a primary financial institution.
