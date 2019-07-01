Ferrari N.V. - Completion of the first tranche of the disclosed multi-year

share buyback program and announcement of the second tranche

Maranello (Italy), 1 July 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the common share buyback program announced on 28 December 2018 (the "Initial Program"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Number of Average Consideration Number of Average Consideration Consideration Number of Average Consideration Trading price per price per price per common excluding fees common excluding fees excluding fees common excluding fees Date share share share shares shares shares (d/m/y) excluding excluding excluding purchased (€) purchased ($) (€)* purchased (€)* fees fees fees (€) ($) (€)* 24/06/2019 10,144 143.2538 1,453,166.55 6,833 163.0464 1,114,096.05 977,791.87 16,977 143.1913 2,430,958.41 25/06/2019 36,400 160.5420 5,843,728.80 5,131,479.45 36,400 140.9747 5,131,479.45 26/06/2019 1,560 158.9471 247,957.48 218,234.00 1,560 139.8936 218,234.00 Total 10,144 143.2538 1,453,166.55 44,793 160.8685 7,205,782.33 6,327,505.32 54,937 141.6290 7,780,671.87

Since the announcement of the buyback program dated 28 December 2018 till

27 June 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 99,500,010.20 for No. 869,357 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 56,335,927.61 (Euro 50,106,795.02*) for No. 375,203 common

shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 6,994,142 common shares held in treasury as of 27 June 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.72% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

