Ferrari : Seb delights the tifosi

23 Mar 2019

Sebastian Vettel spent Friday afternoon hard at work for the fans after coming to Maranello for a series of meetings with the engineers. He got stuck in to autographing a whole host of items that various Scuderia Ferrari Clubs had sent in for this very purpose.

Helmets and models. Sebastian signed a vast number of caps, as well as various copies of his helmet and models of the Ferrari cars with which he has so far won 13 races, which puts him third equal with Alberto Ascari on the list of all-time Scuderia winners behind Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda.

Feeling the love. The German driver took the opportunity to thank the fans and all the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs for their support during the recent Australian Grand Prix.