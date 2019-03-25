Log in
Ferrari : VLN - One Ferrari on the podium at the Adac Westfalenfahrt

03/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

The 488 GT3 of Octane 126 secured its first podium finish at the 65th ADAC Westfalenfahrt, the opening race of the 2019 season of the VLN championship.

SPX. The crew of Björn Grossmann and Simon Trummer came second in the SPX class and 19th overall, at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3. The other Ferrari, the 458 Italia GT3 driven by Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Jürgen Bleul had to retire. The Hella Pagid - Racing One crew had also occupied the podium positions in the SP8 class before finishing their race early.

4 hours. The next round of the VLN, a championship held exclusively on the Nordschleife, is the 44th edition of the DMV 4 Hours on 13 April.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:19:05 UTC
