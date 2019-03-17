Log in
FERRARI    RACE   NL0011585146

Ferrari : WEC - A better-than-expected result for number 51

03/17/2019 | 01:34am EDT

After a tough qualifying session, the fourth place with which the crew of the 488 GTE of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra closed the 1000 Miles of Sebring leaves some room for regrets but also for satisfaction with the notable final position.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: 'We are bringing home the best possible result considering the limitations posed by the balance of performance. We knew we would have a difficult weekend ahead of us, so we used strategic weapons, thanks to which, we were in the running for the final podium. Sometimes things go right, other times they don't, but what matters is that everyone performed excellently. I think we need to be happy for this fourth place, to continue working together and work hard to bring home a good result at Spa and, above all, at Le Mans '.

James Calado: 'I'm a little disappointed because we were unlucky in the final when the rain came down and the BMW ahead of us managed to finish the race without having to stop for a splash of fuel. Fourth place is still a good result which comes after a tough qualifying session where we weren't really competitive. We got a puncture, which meant that we had one tyre less than our rivals but we managed to keep a hold on the situation with a conservative tyre and fuel strategy, even though my initial double stint was not easy. However, there are positive aspects, such as the final result, and the indications we bring home which we can improve on, with Le Mans in mind, but without forgetting the next race at Spa'.

Daniel Serra: 'It was a difficult race also because the expectations weren't those of victory, but we did well to build the possibility of a podium finish. We were a bit down on our luck in the end, first with the rain and then with the safety car, but that's the way racing goes'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 05:33:04 UTC
