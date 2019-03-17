Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : WEC - All round satisfaction for the Spirit of Race drivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 01:09am EDT

The 1000 Miles of Sebring has concluded with a runner-up spot in the PRO-Am category to the joy and satisfaction of the three Spirit of Race team drivers.

Giancarlo Fisichella: 'The episode with Bergmaister was, in my opinion, a normal race accident as I was taking advantage of the fact that he had taken the corner wide to pull alongside him. At that point, however, he narrowed the angle making it impossible for me to avoid contact. It wasn't something we wanted, but we are still very pleased with the result and with the job done in terms of both teamwork and driving. The pit stops were exceptional with both Francesco (Castellacci, ed.) and Thomas (Flohr, ed.) performing at high level. The car proved to be well-balanced, but I think we are still being hindered by the balance of performance, because we lose a lot of speed on the straights. We have recovered points from all our rivals in the overall standings, and as such, we are looking forward to the rest of the season with confidence'.

Francesco Castellacci: 'It was a fantastic race and we all did a great job, especially the crew in the pits who made some really fast pit stops. I'm really proud of Thomas's performance (Flohr, ed.) because, like me, he was on his debut here at Sebring, but although he's a gentleman, he adapted very quickly to the difficulties of this track. We've also worked very well with Giancarlo (Fisichella, ed.) to help Thomas find the pace these days and he made no mistakes. We are therefore very happy also because the result means we are now second in the general standings and we will play our cards at Spa and Le Mans'.

Thomas Flohr: 'It was a really tough race, as I was tackling Sebring for the first time. It is a very demanding track, even more so than Le Mans in my opinion. We relied on an extraordinary team, as our pit stops show and on the great feeling that exists between us drivers. I am very satisfied with my second stint and obviously the result because I believe it is well-deserved. I am very proud to have put the Ferrari flag on the podium in such an important race'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 05:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
01:09aFERRARI : WEC - All round satisfaction for the Spirit of Race drivers
PU
03/16FERRARI : WEC - Ferrari on the GTE-Am podium at Sebring
PU
03/15FERRARI : Challenge APAC - Opening round sees first victors in Max, Yamaguchi an..
PU
03/15FERRARI : WEC - Mid-race comeback for Ferrari at the 1000 Miles of Sebring
PU
03/15FERRARI : Monza SP1 wins the iF Design Gold Award
PU
03/15FERRARI : Australian Grand Prix - Free practice
PU
03/15FERRARI : Leclerc at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Pista
PU
03/15FERRARI : WEC - Third row for Ferrari in Sebring
PU
03/14FERRARI : Two exceptional champions for the Ferrari Monza SP1
PU
03/14FERRARI : Australian Grand Prix - “We are all hunters and all hunted&rdquo..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 652 M
EBIT 2019 901 M
Net income 2019 676 M
Debt 2019 438 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 32,46
P/E ratio 2020 30,10
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
Capitalization 21 912 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI34.36%24 813
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.34%44 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.11%31 042
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.38%22 170
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 697
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.65%16 078
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.