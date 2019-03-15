Log in
FERRARI    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 03:59:59 pm
116.3 EUR   +0.48%
10:49pFERRARI : WEC - Mid-race comeback for Ferrari at the 1000 Miles of Sebring
PU
01:54pFERRARI : Monza SP1 wins the iF Design Gold Award
PU
09:19aFERRARI : Australian Grand Prix - Free practice
PU
Ferrari : WEC - Mid-race comeback for Ferrari at the 1000 Miles of Sebring

0
03/15/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

With four hours still to run, the Ferraris continue in the fray for top positions with the no. 51 of Pier Guidi / Calado / Serra currently lying in sixth place. The race got off to a difficult start for the two 488 GTEs who were unable to fend off the adversaries' attacks on the long Sebring straights.

GTE-Pro. Two full course yellow which became safety cars allowed the two Ferraris to remain in contention with the front-runners and were able to take advantage of lower tire temperatures than those of the race start. Rain made an appearance in the second hour although wet or intermediate tyres weren't deemed necessary. Currently, car no. 51 holds sixth while no. 71 driven by Rigon / Bird / Molina occupies ninth place.

GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class, after the forfeit of the car no. 61 of the Clearwater Racing team after an accident in qualifying, the two Ferrari entrants in the 1000 Miles of Sebring held positions just off the leaders, with Giancarlo Fisichella performing particularly well, with the driver from Rome managing to reach second place with the no. 54 Ferrari, the Spirit of Race behind Bergmaister's Porsche. Fisichella, proving to be faster than his rival in that phase, produced an attack for the top spot which ended in contact, which was subsequently judged harshly by the commissioners who forced the number 54 to make a stop & go. With the episode out of the way, the Spirit of Race Ferrari continues to occupy the fifth position. Sixth is the car no. 70 of the Ishikawa / Beretta / Cheever III crew.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 02:48:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 652 M
EBIT 2019 901 M
Net income 2019 676 M
Debt 2019 438 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 32,22
P/E ratio 2020 29,88
EV / Sales 2019 6,08x
EV / Sales 2020 5,53x
Capitalization 21 752 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI33.38%24 620
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.41%44 804
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.08%30 936
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.49%22 135
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 251
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.92%15 891
