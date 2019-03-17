Log in
Ferrari : WEC - Some regrets for crew 71

03/17/2019 | 01:59am EDT

The sixth place finish for the crew of the 488 GTE number 71 at the 1000 Miles of Sebring is reported by the protagonists themselves at the end of the race.

Sam Bird: 'Today we disputed a very cautious race, maximizing the result with the material we had at our disposal. We need to work and find out what areas there are for further improvement, but I am pleased with the sixth place achieved today with my team-mates (Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, ed.)'.

Davide Rigon: 'We started on medium tyres and the initial double stint was not easy due to the high temperatures. We kept up a good pace, then adopted a conservative strategy as far as consumption went, but we obviously lost pace and time from the front-runners. We struggled with a lot of traffic on the track and that cost us our position against our team-mates. In my double final stint, however, I was able to set a fast pace. Unfortunately our problem is that we do not have the power needed to overtake other cars due to the balance of performance, while on open track we can still be effective. As always, I wish to thank the team for their wonderful support and look forward to Spa and Le Mans'.

Miguel Molina: 'I'm pleased with my debut at Sebring. It was an interesting experience, especially in the race, even though I was forced to learn many things lap by lap out on the track. It was a positive weekend and we gathered some useful information which will help improve our performance in the forthcoming races. The three of us (referring to Sam Bird and Davide Rigon with whom he shared the cockpit, ed.) were able to bond very well, which made everything easier'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 05:58:07 UTC
