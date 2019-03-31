Log in
Ferrari : dominate at Laguna Seca and Mugello

03/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

The weekend produced two red letter days for the Ferrari 488 GT3s involved in two arduous endurance races, the California 8 Hours and the 12 Hours of Mugello, which both concluded with the 488 GT3s of HubAuto Corsa and Scuderia Praha heading the leader board.

California 8 Hours. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of the HubAuto Corsa team has triumphed in the 2019 edition of the California 8 Hours, the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge disputed this weekend at the historic Laguna Seca circuit in Monterey, California. The series organized by SRO, which includes endurance races on some of the world's most spectacular and challenging circuits, held its opening date back in February on Australia soil, with the Bathurst 12 Hour. The season will continue at Spa in July before moving on to Suzuka in August and Kyalami in November. Nick Foster, Tim Slade and Miguel Molina, the official drivers of the Competizioni GT, led 194 of the 327 laps raced. In a competition run without interruptions from the Safety Car, both race pace and the work of the pit crew were decisive elements in ensuring such an outstanding result, with the team, drivers and the 488 GT3 living up to expectations. The result puts HubAuto Corsa back in the battle for the championship title. The winners of the race now hold second spot in the general standings, while Ferrari occupies third position in the constructors' championship with 29 points.

12 Hours of Mugello. An extraordinary accomplishment for the Scuderia Praha 488 GT3 driven by Jiří Písařík / Josef Kral / Matteo Malucelli in the opening round of the 24H Series European Championship, held at the Mugello circuit. Ferrari led the race with authority, conceding the lead to adversaries on very few of the total 330 laps. The other Ferrari in the A6-PRO class, that of the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau team with Perel-Menzel-Kainz-Weiss, was forced to retire. Just off the podium instead were the three Ferrari 488 GT3s of the Rinaldi Racing team involved in the A6-AM class. Fourth was the number 48 of Ehret-Penttinen-Berry-Scholze, fifth the number 47 of Frers-Montermini-Fontana-Triller who clocked up the fastest lap in the class (1: 50.058), with sixth place going to the number 69 of Hook-Parrow-Lauck.

Honour's List. These successes take the 488 GT3 win tally to 208 out of 417 races, again reaffirming the car's great competitiveness and reliability.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:36:03 UTC
