FERRARI (RACE)

FERRARI (RACE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/19 05:54:47 pm
135.095 USD   -2.33%
05:18pCORSE CLIENTI : The 2019 calendars
03:53pFERRARI : Five astronauts at Ferrari
09/18FERRARI : Monza SP1 and SP2 unveiled
News 
Corse Clienti: The 2019 calendars

09/19/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

Maranello, 19 September 2018 - Ferrari has released the 2019 calendars of the three Ferrari Challenge series and the exclusive Corse Clienti activities of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes.The three one-make series (Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific) have a programme of six races each with the addition of the Finali Mondiali, which will be announced later.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. Bahrain makes its European series debut in February (15-17) with a night race, followed by the stages in Valencia (29-31 March) and Spielberg (3-5 May), which is back on the calendar for the first time since 2009. Then in June, after a two-season gap the series will again coincide with the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. From 5 to 7 July, the 488 Challenge cars will race at the Nürburgring, during the Ferrari Racing Days, while the sixth round will be held at Imola from 27 to 29 September.

Ferrari Challenge North America. The North American series will start at the Circuit of the Americas in March (8-10) and continue on the legendary Sebring track from 5 to 7 April. The third round will take place at Laguna Seca during the Ferrari Racing Days in North America (10-12 May). The meeting in June (7-9) will be combined with the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix, while round five will bring the championship to one of the most famous circuit in the world, Indianapolis (26-28 July). The last round before the Finali Mondiali will be at Homestead from 6 to 8 September.

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific series (APAC) will twice overlap with Formula 1. The season opens in Melbourne from 15 to 17 May before continuing in Sepang with a night race (19-21 April). At the end of May (24-27), Shanghai will host its usual second round, which will be followed by two Japanese stages: at Motegi (5-7 July) and at Fuji (30 August - 1 September). The last round before the Finali Mondiali will accompany the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

F1 Clienti/ XX Programmes. The exclusive activities of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes will follow their own calendar, occasionally overlapping with the dates of the various Ferrari Challenges. The season kicks off in Bahrain from 14 to 17 February and then moves to Valencia on 2 and 3 April. The third and fourth rounds will be held Stateside, at Sonoma (7-8 May) and Laguna Seca (10-12 May during the Ferrari Racing Days), before moving to Suzuka on 5 and 6 June. The single-seaters and laboratory cars for exclusive use on the track will visit the Nürburgring for the European Ferrari Racing Days from 5 to 7 July, followed by another day on the 8th for customers who want to try out their FXX, 599XX, FXX K and FXX K EVO cars on the 20km-plus Nordschleife track. Two Italian dates will precede the Finali Mondiali: Vallelunga (2-3 September) and Imola (1-2 October).

FERRARI CHALLENGE EUROPE

1) 15-17/2 - BAHRAIN (NIGHT RACE)

2) 29-31/3 - VALENCIA

3) 3-5/5 - SPIELBERG

4) 12-15/6 - LE MANS

5) 5-7/7 - NÜRBURGRING

6) 27-29/9 - IMOLA

7) TBA - FINALI MONDIALI

FERRARI CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA

1) 8-10/3 - AUSTIN

2) 5-7/4 - SEBRING

3) 10-12/5 - LAGUNA SECA (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

4) 7-9/6 - MONTREAL (F1 GP)

5) 26-28/7 - INDIANAPOLIS

6) 6-8/9 - HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

7) TBA - FINALI MONDIALI

FERRARI CHALLENGE ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC)

1) 15-17/3 - MELBOURNE (F1 GP)

2) 19-21/4 - SEPANG (NIGHT RACE)

3) 24-27/5 - SHANGHAI

4) 5-7/7 - MOTEGI

5) 30/8-1/9 - FUJI

6) 20-22/9 - SINGAPORE

7) TBA - FINALI MONDIALI

F1 CLIENTI/XX PROGRAMMES

1) 14-17/2 - BAHRAIN (NIGHT AND DAY)

2) 2-3/4 - VALENCIA

3) 7-8/5 - SONOMA

4) 10-12/5 - LAGINA SECA (FERRARI RACING DAYS)

5) 5-6/6 - SUZUKA

6) 5-7/7 - NÜRBURGRING (8/7 XX PROGRAMMES ON THE NORDSCHLEIFE)

7) 2-3/9 - VALLELUNGA

8) 1-2/10 - IMOLA

9) TBA - FINALI MONDIALI

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:17:01 UTC
