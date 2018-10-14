Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : 24H Series – The Scuderia Praha Ferrari wins at Spa

10/14/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Francorchamps, 14 October - Matteo Malucelli took the chequered flag to complete 237 laps of the 7.004 km Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, of which the Czech-based Ferrari led 206 in a commanding performance. The win was the Czech team's third in this year's 24H Series, but sixth on the road, and third in the A6-Am class was still enough for PROsport Performance to claim the GT European Championship.

Post-race quote. 'It was a really difficult race from the start,' Scuderia Praha's Josef Kral explained after the race. 'There were so many Code 60s (the equivalent of Full Course Yellow in the majority of the other series), a really unbelievable number! But we drove a clean race, we kept out of trouble, and this result means a lot. I hope next year we'll have even more GT3 cars to compete against.'

Deserved win. Scuderia Praha's season was great despite not having won the title. Kral, Malucelli and Jiri Pisarik were among the top player in every race and were able to deliver always great performances thus demonstrating the potential of the Ferrari 488 GT3, of the team and of the entire series.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 12:37:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 018 M
EBIT 2018 975 M
Net income 2018 754 M
Debt 2018 1 130 M
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 29,25
P/E ratio 2019 26,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,29x
Capitalization 21 832 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI10.93%21 832
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.39%47 946
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-24.98%29 909
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.30%25 022
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 986
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.04%13 766
