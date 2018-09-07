Ferrari : 24H Series – Three-Ferrari lineup at the 24 Hours of Barcelona

Montmelò, 6 September 2018 - The summer break is over, so it is time for action to resume in the Creventic 24H Series with the 24 Hours of Barcelona. This year's edition of the race in Montmeló marks the 20th running of the event. It is the fifth round of the 2018 Championship, this means there's only one more round after the event in Spain.

Three-Ferrari lineup. With 29 GT cars, the field for this year's race has no lack of variety with Ferrari and five more brands represented in the A6 category, predominantly for GT3 cars. The Ferrari crews will be three, entered by three different teams. The Bohemia Energy with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 is sitting in second place in the championship and will be attacking to try to overtake the ProSpeed Mercedes in the standings. As usual driving the car will be Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. The second 488 GT3 will be the one of FF Corse crewed by four British drivers: Ivor Dunbar, Bonamy Grimes, Johnny Mowlem and Charlie Hollings. The third Ferrari will be the #488 Wochenspiegel Team Monschau 488 GT3 that usually competes in the VLN championship in Germany. Driving the car will be Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Nico Menzel.

Schedule. Following optional private tests on Thursday, 6 September and on Friday morning, 7 September, official track action for the race starts with free practice on Friday at 14.45 CET, followed by qualifying at 17.30 and night practice at 21. The 24 Hours of Barcelona starts at its usual time, on Saturday, 8 September, at noon, and ends on Sunday at the same time. Live streaming in HD quality with commentary is available on the series' website.