Ferrari : 24H Series – Three-Ferrari lineup at the 24 Hours of Barcelona

09/07/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Montmelò, 6 September 2018 - The summer break is over, so it is time for action to resume in the Creventic 24H Series with the 24 Hours of Barcelona. This year's edition of the race in Montmeló marks the 20th running of the event. It is the fifth round of the 2018 Championship, this means there's only one more round after the event in Spain.

Three-Ferrari lineup. With 29 GT cars, the field for this year's race has no lack of variety with Ferrari and five more brands represented in the A6 category, predominantly for GT3 cars. The Ferrari crews will be three, entered by three different teams. The Bohemia Energy with Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 is sitting in second place in the championship and will be attacking to try to overtake the ProSpeed Mercedes in the standings. As usual driving the car will be Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. The second 488 GT3 will be the one of FF Corse crewed by four British drivers: Ivor Dunbar, Bonamy Grimes, Johnny Mowlem and Charlie Hollings. The third Ferrari will be the #488 Wochenspiegel Team Monschau 488 GT3 that usually competes in the VLN championship in Germany. Driving the car will be Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Nico Menzel.

Schedule. Following optional private tests on Thursday, 6 September and on Friday morning, 7 September, official track action for the race starts with free practice on Friday at 14.45 CET, followed by qualifying at 17.30 and night practice at 21. The 24 Hours of Barcelona starts at its usual time, on Saturday, 8 September, at noon, and ends on Sunday at the same time. Live streaming in HD quality with commentary is available on the series' website.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 14:16:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 34,27
P/E ratio 2019 30,55
EV / Sales 2018 6,18x
EV / Sales 2019 5,61x
Capitalization 23 889 M
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
