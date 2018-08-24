Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - Friday action concludes at Spa

24 Aug 2018

1st and 5th for Kimi and Sebastian

Spa-Francorchamps, 24 August - Kimi Raikkonen was fastest in the second free practice session with a best lap of 1'43'335. In the other SF71H, team-mate Sebastian Vettel posted a 1'44'129, good enough for fifth. Unlike the morning session, this afternoon, the drivers ran different tyre programmes. The Finn started on Mediums before switching to Softs and Supersoft. The German began on the yellow banded tyres, before trying the Supersofts and then Mediums for long runs. Tomorrow's final practice session gets underway at 12:00 before qualifying starts at 15h00.