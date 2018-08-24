Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - Friday action concludes at Spa

08/24/2018
24 Aug 2018

1st and 5th for Kimi and Sebastian

Spa-Francorchamps, 24 August - Kimi Raikkonen was fastest in the second free practice session with a best lap of 1'43'335. In the other SF71H, team-mate Sebastian Vettel posted a 1'44'129, good enough for fifth. Unlike the morning session, this afternoon, the drivers ran different tyre programmes. The Finn started on Mediums before switching to Softs and Supersoft. The German began on the yellow banded tyres, before trying the Supersofts and then Mediums for long runs. Tomorrow's final practice session gets underway at 12:00 before qualifying starts at 15h00.



Ferrari NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 15:26:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,90
P/E ratio 2019 30,22
EV / Sales 2018 6,17x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Capitalization 23 871 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI19.03%23 871
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.77%47 972
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 764
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 169
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 201
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-60.93%13 494
