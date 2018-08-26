Log in
Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race

08/26/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
26 Aug 2018

That was a fantastic win today, with a great race from Seb and the whole team which, both at the track and back in Maranello, fought back from yesterday's difficulties in a strong, calm and determined manner, while the car showed all its potential. What happened to Kimi is a real shame and, but for that, we might have had even more to celebrate and the Constructors' classification would look a bit different. Now, the important thing is to carry on working with determination and humility, without ever giving up. Now we come to Monza and right from Wednesday, we will get the chance to get close to our fans during the event at Darsena di Milano. I am sure that will be able to count on the support of all our tifosi, as the championship goes on, getting more and more interesting. We hope that, come the end of the year, we can give them something to really smile about.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 17:36:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,82
P/E ratio 2019 30,15
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 23 580 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI19.03%23 580
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.45%48 799
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 962
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 273
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 409
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.36%13 727
