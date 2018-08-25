Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
  Report  
Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - P3, Ferrari in front

08/25/2018 | 01:47pm CEST
25 Aug 2018

6 hundredths split Seb and Kimi

Spa-Francorchamps - Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the third and final free practice session here in Belgium, with a time of 1'42'661. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was second in 1'42'724. Both drivers ran the same tyre programme, using two sets of the red banded Supersofts. The session was red flagged 7 minutes from the end, when Vandoorne went off the track, but it was restarted for the final couple of minutes. Next up is qualifying for the Belgian GP at 15:00.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 11:46:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,82
P/E ratio 2019 30,15
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 23 580 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI19.03%23 871
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.45%48 009
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 728
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 147
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 214
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.36%13 505
