Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - P3, Ferrari in front

25 Aug 2018

6 hundredths split Seb and Kimi

Spa-Francorchamps - Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the third and final free practice session here in Belgium, with a time of 1'42'661. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was second in 1'42'724. Both drivers ran the same tyre programme, using two sets of the red banded Supersofts. The session was red flagged 7 minutes from the end, when Vandoorne went off the track, but it was restarted for the final couple of minutes. Next up is qualifying for the Belgian GP at 15:00.