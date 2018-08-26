Log in
Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

08/26/2018 | 07:37pm CEST
26 Aug 2018

I'm very happy because we had a great race, the car now has proved to be robust on all tracks and this weekend we got a little more power from the new engine, which I think also helped us down the straights. At the start I tried to stay close to Lewis, getting a good exit out of Turn 1 and then taking advantage of the slipstream to get past. After the Safety car pulled out, it was just the other way round, so I looked after the exit of Turn 1 to stay ahead. The first stint was very close, only a couple of seconds between us; but then the guys did a fantastic pit-stop, I could not believe the light had turned green so fast, and that gave our rivals no chance. The second stint was ore about managing the car and the tires for both of us. This is a great win for the whole team and hope in Monza it will be the same, but we need to keep fighting to be always up there.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 17:36:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,82
P/E ratio 2019 30,15
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,54x
Capitalization 23 580 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI19.03%23 580
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.45%48 799
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 962
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 273
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 409
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.36%13 727
