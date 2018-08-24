Log in
Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - “Going the right way”

08/24/2018 | 06:47pm CEST
24 Aug 2018

Kimi and Seb pleased with first day back in the car

Spa-Francorchamps - The first day of practice after the mandatory summer break went smoothly for Scuderia Ferrari and its drivers. Both Kimi and Seb topped the time sheets in P2 and P1 respectively and the two SF71Hs, on which several new Power Unit components had been fitted, went through a full program of aero comparison, set-up changes and tyre evaluation on both fast laps and long runs.
Kimi: 'That was our first day of practice after the break; we did our pretty usual job to get a feeling for the car once again. I enjoy driving on this track, it has a good flow and this generation of cars are pretty nice to drive here. I think Spa is a great circuit, but obviously this doesn't make you faster or slower! We always say that Friday is Friday and times don't really matter today; it was ok, but for sure we still have some work ahead of us. Tomorrow we'll try to do our best and see where we end up. We expected some rain today but it did not come. But the weather can still be a key point this weekend, as it changes very quickly here'.
Seb: 'Overall, I think it's going the right way. Today it was a bit difficult to figure out where we are and I think we'll have to wait for tomorrow to have a better idea. The new engine has done what it was supposed to do. Today everything was working well. Now we'll see about tomorrow: rain shouldn't give us any more problems and, should we have wet conditions, it would be quite nice to have confirmation that we found the right things to do. On this track everything seems to happen faster, so it should be a lot of fun and if we have dry conditions tomorrow for qualifying, we should be ok.
There are still some special tracks on the calendar and for sure this one in Spa is very exciting in terms of cornering speeds. We still need to do some work, but we have time to do it'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:46:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 33,90
P/E ratio 2019 30,22
EV / Sales 2018 6,17x
EV / Sales 2019 5,60x
Capitalization 23 871 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI19.03%23 871
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.77%48 009
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.24%39 728
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.88%25 147
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 214
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-60.93%13 505
