Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - “Keep up the speed everywhere”

23 Aug 2018

Seb, Kimi and the team back to work-with an eye to the rest of the season

Spa-Francorchamps - Summer's not over yet, but the Formula 1 summer break of definitely is. Scuderia Ferrari went back to work in full swing this week and now its drivers, Seb Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, are preparing for the race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, a track that everyone loves.

'I spent my break relaxing with the family, swimming, running and biking', Seb explains. 'Now we're back to work on a circuit that we like so much because it's a drivers' track, where you can make a difference. As is customary after the break, we will have some developments on our car. The key from now on will be to keep the speed everywhere. I think we did a god job so far in progressing as a team, and that's why I'm confident for the rest of the season. There have been races in which we had the upper hand in terms of performance and we didn't get as many points as we could have, but the same applies to our competitors'.

Four-time Spa winner Kimi added: 'I really like the layout of this circuit, driving here is great. I preferred the old part of the track , at the Bus stop chicane, but apart from that bit, the circuit hasn't changed too much. This place always brings good racing, so it's nice for us and also for the spectators. We'll see what the weather holds; here it can change very quickly, it might rain in one place and the next corner it can be dry. We'll need to adapt the best that we can. As any other race it's a bit of an unknown where we are going to be against the others; we will find out over the weekend and especially on Sunday. We'll keep doing the same job we have done so far and then we'll see what the outcome is'.