Ferrari : Belgian Grand Prix - “We can find the right way”

25 Aug 2018

Weather played a role - again - in today's qualifying result for Seb and Kimi

Spa-Francorchamps - At the end of a messy qualifying session, Scuderia Ferrari drivers came away with Seb in P2 and Kimi in P6 for tomorrow's race. Given the conditions, the team tried to split strategies between its two drivers to cover both scenarios, as everybody in the pit lane assumed the rain would come midway through Q3, but that was not the case and Kimi was caught out in the garage, while Seb found traffic in the shape of Ocon at the end of his final run. Both the drivers and the team are now fully focused on the race and the opportunities it should offer.

'Today was ok', Seb commented: 'we had the pace and we managed to stay on track and maintain control even if the conditions were tricky. I could have done much more but I made some mistakes, therefore I am happy with second position, albeit not completely of course. When it suddenly starts raining as it did today, everything gets more confused and there's more traffic on track. You know that every lap is important, but you also know that the last one could be the best. However, we have a good car, our people are pushing very hard and I think we have taken another step forward here. I believe that speed is the main aspect that can make the difference. We'll see how we get off the line tomorrow in the first lap, but I think that if we have better speed, then we will find the right way to pass. We've been very close so far, so I think we'll see the real pace tomorrow in the race'.

'The weekend so far had being going in the right direction and the car was fine', said Kimi. 'The result of this qualifying is far from ideal, but not a disaster. For sure this is not the place we should have finished today. In the end we only had fuel for one lap and we had to come in. This is what we have got and there's nothing we can do. It's just a matter of getting it right and being there when the track is faster. At the moment, it is difficult to find a positive side, but the race is normally a different story and we'll see what happens. Tomorrow we'll try again, learn from our mistakes and keep going. First of all we need to come through the first corner without any issues. Yesterday it was surprisingly difficult to overtake, but in the race it is a different story'.