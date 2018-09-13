Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Blancpain Sprint Cup – Kessel Racing TP12 fighting for the title

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:33am CEST

Maranello, 13 September 2018 - The stage is set for an unmissable contest in the Eifel Mountains this weekend as the Blancpain GT Series travels to the Nürburgring for its Sprint Cup title-decider. Two weeks after the Hungaroring played host to a pair of thrilling races, the final Sprint Cup event will bring the curtain down on a season to remember.

Fight for two. The Sprint Cup Pro-Am drivers' and teams' titles will be decided in Germany after a season-long battle between the #26 Sainteloc Racing Audi and the #39 Kessel Racing TP12 Ferrari 488 GT3. Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo van Dam hold a narrow advantage ahead of the event, with the Kessel Racing Tp12 duo leading Nyls Stievenart and Markus Winkelhock by just 3.5 points. There is clear potential for the Pro-Am title to finish as a tie. This would currently favour the Sainteloc duo, who have accumulated four wins to their rivals' three. Of course, this could change over the course of the weekend.

The other Ferrari. Adding to the excitement is the addition of the Rinaldi Racing squad, which will field Rinat Salikhov and David Perel in a Ferrari 488 GT3. The reigning Total 24 Hours of Spa winners in the Pro-Am category, Salikhov and Perel will undoubtedly be contenders at the Nürburgring, potentially affecting the title battle.

Teams. While the Pro-Am drivers' championship is close, the class teams' battle is closer still. Kessel Racing tops the standings with 112 points, but Sainteloc Racing is in hot pursuit with 111. Ultimately, this contest will be decided by very fine margins.

Schedule. The event will begin with free practice sessions on Friday at 9.45 and 14.35 CET. Qualifying will take place at 9.30 on Saturday morning, followed by the first of two 60-minute races at 14.05. The 2018 Sprint Cup campaign will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the second race, which gets underway at 16. All of Saturday and Sunday's action will be streamed live on the Blancpain GT Series website.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
09:33aFERRARI : Blancpain Sprint Cup – Kessel Racing TP12 fighting for the title
PU
09/12FERRARI N.V. : signs advance agreement on Patent Box
AQ
09/12FERRARI : Italian GT – Gai and Ferrari keep their championship lead
PU
09/12FERRARI : Singapore Grand Prix - Unexpected similarities
PU
09/11FERRARI : British GT Cup – John Seale and Abbie Eaton win twice at Doningt..
PU
09/11FERRARI : Britcar – Four victories for Ferrari at Snetterton
PU
09/11Ferrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box
GL
09/11FERRARI : Charles Leclerc to drive for Scuderia Ferrari in 2019
PU
09/11FERRARI : Kimi Raikkonen to step down at the end of 2018
PU
09/10FERRARI : 24H Series - The Scuderia Praha Ferrari on the podium at Barcelona
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Evidence For The Coming Apple Car? 
09/11Ferrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box 
09/10Sweden Faces Coalition Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sweden Faces Coalition Talks 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 986 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 35,99
P/E ratio 2019 32,08
EV / Sales 2018 6,47x
EV / Sales 2019 5,88x
Capitalization 25 091 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI26.66%25 091
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.89%48 095
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.64%35 346
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.19%25 940
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 047
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-62.59%13 275
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.