FERRARI (RACE)
My previous session
Ferrari : Britcar – Four victories for Ferrari at Snetterton

09/11/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

Maranello - Ferrari left Snetterton with four wins in two races over the weekend.

Class S2A. Regular competitor in the Ferrari Challenge Europe, Laurent De Meeus, together with Jamie Stanley, triumphed in the Invitational S2A class at the wheel of a 488 Challenge. The pair also won the two overall races.

Class A1. The other Ferrari, the 458 Italia GT3 of Ross Wylie and David Mason, took second place in both races, winning the S1 class on both occasions. The next round is at Silverstone on 6 October.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:26:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 986 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 34,35
P/E ratio 2019 30,62
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
Capitalization 23 948 M
Chart FERRARI
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI20.89%23 948
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.20%48 424
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.30%36 059
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.41%26 171
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 193
EXOR NV8.06%15 447
