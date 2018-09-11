Log in
Ferrari : British GT Cup – John Seale and Abbie Eaton win twice at Donington Park

09/11/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

Maranello - John Seale and Abigail 'Abbie' Eaton starred in the seventh round of the British GT Cup at Donington Park. The pair secured two victories and a podium in three races at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge of JMH Automotive. However, Paul Bailey and Phil Glew still top the championship standings in the 488 Challenge of SB Race Engineering.

Race-1. John Seale failed to take pole in qualifying, but dominated the race, partly thanks to a mistake of Michael Igoe (in the Porsche of WPI Motorsport along with Adam Wilcox). Seale beat the other Ferrari driven by Bailey and Glew in a sprint to the finish line.

Race-2. Igoe dominated the second outing both in qualifying and in the race. However, the two Ferraris finished immediately behind him in the same order as Race-1, with JMH Automotive ahead of SB Race Engineering.

Race-3. In the third race, the one involving a driver change, Seale and 'Abbie' Eaton, who previously competed in a Ferrari at the Monza race of Blancpain series in 2017, put in an extraordinary performance to cross the line a hairsbreadth ahead of Igoe and Wilcox. Bailey and Glew took third to keep their championship lead with once race to go.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 14:36:14 UTC
