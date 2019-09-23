Ferrari : Cavalcade Classiche concludes with a parade of vintage Ferraris through Rome city centre

Cavalcade Classiche concludes with a parade of vintage Ferraris through Rome city centre.

Maranello, 23 Sept. 2019 - More than 80 vintage Ferraris passed through the centre of Rome on Sunday afternoon, parading past its most famous monuments. The third edition of Cavalcade Classiche concluded with this unique show, combining the timeless elegance of the cars with the beauty of the Eternal City.

The event, the first in the capital, attracted the Prancing Horse's international clientele from around the world, for a journey among Italian excellence at the wheel of genuine icons of motoring history.

From 20 to 22 September, crews from Europe, the US, the Middle and Far East, New Zealand and Australia visited the Lazio countryside, the Appian Way Archaeological Park and the ancient consular roads. This fascinating and completely new route for a major event was designed in partnership with Rome City Council and other local institutions. On Friday, the Cavalcade arrived in Borgo San Pietro on Lake Salto and Rieti, before climbing Mount Terminillo and paying a visit to the magnificent Marmore Falls. The art and history of Todi and Viterbo took centre stage on the second day, while Sunday was dedicated to Rome, along a route that approached the eternal city through Frascati and Castel Gandolfo.

The cars, including the 750 Monza of 1954, the 500 TRC of 1957 and the 275 GTB 1964, were the stars of an unforgettable exhibition for locals and tourists along the city's grand avenues.

