Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Cavalcade Classiche concludes with a parade of vintage Ferraris through Rome city centre

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Cavalcade Classiche concludes with a parade of vintage Ferraris through Rome city centre.

The Prancing Horse's international clientele

explore Rome and its surrounding area.

Maranello, 23 Sept. 2019 - More than 80 vintage Ferraris passed through the centre of Rome on Sunday afternoon, parading past its most famous monuments. The third edition of Cavalcade Classiche concluded with this unique show, combining the timeless elegance of the cars with the beauty of the Eternal City.

The event, the first in the capital, attracted the Prancing Horse's international clientele from around the world, for a journey among Italian excellence at the wheel of genuine icons of motoring history.

From 20 to 22 September, crews from Europe, the US, the Middle and Far East, New Zealand and Australia visited the Lazio countryside, the Appian Way Archaeological Park and the ancient consular roads. This fascinating and completely new route for a major event was designed in partnership with Rome City Council and other local institutions. On Friday, the Cavalcade arrived in Borgo San Pietro on Lake Salto and Rieti, before climbing Mount Terminillo and paying a visit to the magnificent Marmore Falls. The art and history of Todi and Viterbo took centre stage on the second day, while Sunday was dedicated to Rome, along a route that approached the eternal city through Frascati and Castel Gandolfo.

The cars, including the 750 Monza of 1954, the 500 TRC of 1957 and the 275 GTB 1964, were the stars of an unforgettable exhibition for locals and tourists along the city's grand avenues.

Pictures of Cavalcade Classiche are available in the Ferrari Media Center (www.media.ferrari.com).

For further information: tel.: +39 0536 949337 Email: media@ferrari.com www.ferrari.com

Ferrari S.p.A.

Sede legale

Reg. Imprese di Modena,

Società a socio unico

Direzione e stabilimento

Via Emilia Est n. 1163

P. IVA e Codice Fiscale

Direzione e coordinamento

Via Abetone Inf. n. 4

P.O. Box n. 589

n. 00159560366

Ferrari N.V.

41053 Maranello (MO), Italia

41122 Modena, Italia

R.E.A. di Modena n. 88683

Tel. +39 0536 949 111

Capitale sociale

www.ferrari.com

€ 20.260.000 i.v.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
11:17aFERRARI : Cavalcade Classiche concludes with a parade of vintage Ferraris throug..
PU
09/17FERRARI : Cavalcade Classiche to parade through Rome
PU
09/16FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
09/10EUROPE : European stocks close tad higher, led by gains in banks, energy
RE
09/10Yacht maker Ferretti secures 250 million euro capital increase
RE
09/09FERRARI 812 GTS : the V12 spider returns
PU
09/09FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
09/09Ferrari mixes sport with power in new Spider and GTS models
RE
09/09Ferrari mixes sport with power in new Spider and GTS models
RE
09/09THE FERRARI F8 SPIDER : the evolution of the species
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 702 M
EBIT 2019 925 M
Net income 2019 726 M
Debt 2019 1 050 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 35,9x
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,22x
EV / Sales2020 6,60x
Capitalization 25 694 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 144,66  €
Last Close Price 138,04  €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Non-Executive Director
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI52.94%28 307
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.54%40 628
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.70%28 025
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.73%21 273
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 623
EXOR NV33.60%16 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group