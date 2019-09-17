Ferrari : Cavalcade Classiche to parade through Rome

Cavalcade Classiche to parade through Rome.

The classic Ferraris will be on display from 20 to 22 September.

Maranello, 16 September 2019 - Over 80 vintage Ferraris are expected in Rome from 20 to 22 September for the third edition of Cavalcade Classiche, the first in the city.

With this event Ferrari offers its international clientele unforgettable experiences whilst driving cars that have made the history of motoring. Thanks to the cooperation of Rome City Council and other institutions, the Cavalcade will pass through stunning scenery and towns some of which have never before been part of a major motoring event. In homage to Rome's history, for example, the journey will trace the ancient consular roads such as the Tiburtina, the Salaria, the Flaminia, the Cassia and the Appia.

On Friday, the Cavalcade will explore the Lazio countryside, passing through Borgo San Pietro on Lake Salto and Rieti before climbing Mount Terminillo and then visiting the magnificent Marmore Falls. On day two, the art and history of Todi and Viterbo will take centre stage, with a stop at lunchtime opposite the Palace of the Popes. Sunday is dedicated to Rome and its hills along a route that approaches the eternal city through Frascati, Castel Gandolfo and the Archaeological Park of Appia Antica. A final parade through the streets of Rome will offer a great show not only for the Ferrari owners but for all locals and tourists who are admirers of the Prancing Horse.

The cars, including the famous 750 Monza of 1954, the 500 TRC of 1957 and the 275 GTB of 1964 can be seen in the park of Villa Borghese on Saturday from 6 pm and Sunday from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

