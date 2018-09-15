Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ferrari : Challenge APAC - Hutasoit, Yamaguchi and Chen take the first race in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 09:43pm CEST

Singapore - It was a hot day with track temperatures hovering around 35° and humidity at 63% when Race-1 of Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific opened in Singapore in support of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Twenty-seven Ferrari Challenge drivers tackled the unique street circuit and took the green flag at 4.50PM local time. Fierce competition marked the 10-lap twenty-five-minute race with plenty of action and a few incidents.

Trofeo Pirelli. Polesitter Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia roared to his first win of the weekend, leading every lap while keeping a close eye on the contenders behind him. There was a fierce race-long battle between Philippe Prette from Italy, Alex Au from Hong Kong and Go Max from Japan. Au was in second position for the first few laps but Prette was clearly not going to give up and put on some very forceful and demonstrative moves. He finally succeeded in overtaking Au halfway through the race and managed to keep Au at bay. Unfortunately for Au, a backmarker was in his way when Go Max from Japan successfully launched his last minute attack in lap 9 and overtook Au, taking the last step on the podium.

Coppa Shell. Despite qualifying fourth on the grid in his class, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi from Japan had a dominant run and powered four places ahead to come in first in his class. Yanbin Xing of China, starting from pole position, couldn't find the extra gear to overtake Yamaguchi after the latter powered ahead and had to settle for second position while Tani Hanna from Lebanon claimed third place, which is enough for him to be crowned the 2018 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific champion in his class.

Coppa Shell AM. In the Coppa Shell AM class, the win went to Kent Chen from Chinese Taipei who, once taking the lead, went to work establishing a gap over his nearest rivals. The other two podium places went to David Dicker from Australia and Evan Mak from Hong Kong. Dicker also took the Gentlemen's Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri of Thailand took the Ladies' Cup.

Schedule. Having just set the grid for Race-2, drivers will have a short break before preparing to do battle at 4.50PM local time before the Formula One Grand Prix begins at 8.10PM.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 19:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
09:43pFERRARI : Challenge APAC - Hutasoit, Yamaguchi and Chen take the first race in S..
PU
08:48pFERRARI : Challenge Europe – Barcelona smiles upon Hurni, Nussbaumer, Niel..
PU
06:13pFERRARI : Singapore Grand Prix - “Anything can happen tomorrow”
PU
09/14FERRARI : Singapore Grand Prix - A Smile and a Kiss
PU
09/14FERRARI : Singapore Grand Prix - Ferrari on top in P2
PU
09/14FERRARI : Celebrating the final four-cylinder Ferrari
PU
09/14Ferrari N.V. announces its Capital Markets Day
GL
09/13FERRARI : Challenge APAC – Round 6 roars into Singapore
PU
09/13FERRARI : Blancpain Sprint Cup – Kessel Racing TP12 fighting for the title
PU
09/12FERRARI N.V. : signs advance agreement on Patent Box
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11Evidence For The Coming Apple Car? 
09/11Ferrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box 
09/10Sweden Faces Coalition Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sweden Faces Coalition Talks 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 050 M
EBIT 2018 986 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 36,17
P/E ratio 2019 32,24
EV / Sales 2018 6,51x
EV / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 25 216 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI26.04%25 216
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.40%49 934
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.66%36 259
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.46%26 981
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 617
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-58.20%13 452
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.