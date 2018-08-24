Log in
Ferrari : Challenge APAC – Victory for Max, Hanna and Chen in Suzuka Race-1

08/24/2018 | 06:47pm CEST

Suzuka - It was clear blue skies that greeted the Ferrari Challenge drivers for the start of the 2018 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific Race-1 at the Suzuka Circuit after typhoon Cimaron passed over the Japanese archipelago overnight. With 34 drivers from 13 countries participating in the race, the 5.807 km circuit was an adrenaline-filled affair for the spectators. The circuit is also known to be an extremely challenging one with 18 turns. After a huge accident by Rezza Kamaditya in which he crashed and flipped over several times, the race was red flagged with only 10 laps completed. Fortunately he walked away unhurt, in large part owing to the safety measures built into the car. Race direction took the standings at lap 10 and declared the winners.

Trofeo Pirelli. As the lights turned green, Japanese pole-sitter Go Max got off to a brilliant start to lead the field, while Alex Au from Hong Kong challenged hard throughout the entire race but just couldn't rein in Max. Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia executed some smooth overtaking manoeuvres from the start and moved from seventh position on the grid to third. He managed to keep his pace to take the last step of the podium. Au extend his lead in the championship over Prett, today only fourth.

Coppa Shell. In the battle for Coppa Shell class honours, the win went to table leader Tani Hanna from Lebanon after a dramatic close race with Hidehiko Hagiwara and Yusuke Yamasaki, both from Japan. Hanna put in some solid laps to hold the category lead. Hagiwara eventually took second place while Yamasaki was third.

Coppa Shell AM. In the Coppa Shell AM classification, Kent Chen from Chinese Taipei took his first victory in Ferrari Challenge this year with a dominant drive despite starting behind Andrew Moon of South Korea. After taking the lead from Moon, Chen went to work to keep a gap over his nearest rivals and stayed in position till the chequered flag. However, Grant Baker from New Zealand who started from fourth on the grid soon made it by Moon, eventually finishing second on the podium. Baker also took the Gentlemen Cup. Atsushi Iritani from Japan took the last step on the podium while Moon had to settle for 4th position. Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand took the Ladies' Cup.

Race Schedule. Race 2 will start again tomorrow at 3:40PM local time.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:46:05 UTC
