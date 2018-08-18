Log in
Ferrari : ELMS – Ferrari of JMW Motorsport wins at Silverstone

08/18/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Silverstone, 18 August 2018 - The Ferrari of JMW Motorsport recorded a thrilling victory in the 4 Hours of Silverstone on Saturday, the fourth round of the 2018 European Le Mans Series. The British team's car, driven by Miguel Molina, Liam Griffin and Alex MacDowall finished ahead of the Porsche of Cairoli-Roda-Roda and the other Ferrari of Spirit of Race crewed by Matt Griffin, Duncan Cameron and Aaron Scott.

The race. The race started at 2:30 pm with the Porsche drivers leading the group. The turning point came during a Full Course Yellow when the two Ferraris took command of proceedings. The 488 GTEs fought a hard but fair battle and in the end Miguel Molina overtook Matt Griffin, who next weekend will be his teammate in the 10 Hours of Suzuka together with Davide Rigon.

Penalty. In the final part of the race the two Ferrari cars had to consider that they had a 10-second penalty on the finish line. With 5 minutes to go the car leading was the #88 Porsche, third on the road. However Molina pushed hard, while Ferrari no. 55 engaged the German car in a duel. Molina crossed the line first, 10.126 seconds ahead of the Porsche, which taking the penalty into account, dropped to just 126 thousandths of a second. It was enough however to give the win to JMW Motorsport. The Porsche crew still top the standings but Molina, Griffin and MacDowall are now only 10 points behind. The next round is on 23 September at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.

Ferrari NV published this content on 18 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 19:15:03 UTC
