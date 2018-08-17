Ferrari : ELMS – Three Ferrari crews on track at Silverstone

Silverstone, 17 August 2018 - This weekend sees a real festival of Endurance racing with the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series on Saturday and the 6 Hours of Silverstone on Sunday.

Situation. This race marks the first of the second parte of the season made by six races. A mediocre result for the Ferrari crews at Spielberg gifted Gianluca and Giorgio Roda (Porsche) the lead in the championship standings, but the Spirit of Race trio of Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matt Griffin (doing overtime here as he will also be competing in the FIA WEC with Clearwater Racing) is just eight points off the top. The 488 GTE no. 66 of JMW Motorsport was knocked back in the standings by the zero points bagged in Austria. Liam Griffin, Alex MacDowall and the new Pirelli World Challenge SprintX champion Miguel Molina need to make up 14 points, but on the evidence so far look as if they have the potential to do the job.

Krohn Racing. The last of the Ferrari cars, the 488 GTE of Krohn Racing, driven by Tracy Krohn, Nic Jonsson and Andrea Bertolini, have been hampered by a lot of bad luck up to now. There will be three hours of practices for the European Le Mans Series on Friday, while qualifying will be at 11.10 am BST (12.10 pm CET) on Saturday. The four-hour race will begin at 2.30 pm (3.30 pm CET).