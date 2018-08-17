Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
  Report  
120.08 USD   -0.35%
Ferrari : ELMS – Three Ferrari crews on track at Silverstone

08/17/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Silverstone, 17 August 2018 - This weekend sees a real festival of Endurance racing with the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series on Saturday and the 6 Hours of Silverstone on Sunday.

Situation. This race marks the first of the second parte of the season made by six races. A mediocre result for the Ferrari crews at Spielberg gifted Gianluca and Giorgio Roda (Porsche) the lead in the championship standings, but the Spirit of Race trio of Duncan Cameron, Aaron Scott and Matt Griffin (doing overtime here as he will also be competing in the FIA WEC with Clearwater Racing) is just eight points off the top. The 488 GTE no. 66 of JMW Motorsport was knocked back in the standings by the zero points bagged in Austria. Liam Griffin, Alex MacDowall and the new Pirelli World Challenge SprintX champion Miguel Molina need to make up 14 points, but on the evidence so far look as if they have the potential to do the job.

Krohn Racing. The last of the Ferrari cars, the 488 GTE of Krohn Racing, driven by Tracy Krohn, Nic Jonsson and Andrea Bertolini, have been hampered by a lot of bad luck up to now. There will be three hours of practices for the European Le Mans Series on Friday, while qualifying will be at 11.10 am BST (12.10 pm CET) on Saturday. The four-hour race will begin at 2.30 pm (3.30 pm CET).

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 15:45:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 32,66
P/E ratio 2019 29,11
EV / Sales 2018 5,84x
EV / Sales 2019 5,30x
Capitalization 22 529 M
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI14.94%23 187
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.55%49 448
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.48%39 313
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.93%24 811
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 582
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-63.29%13 709
