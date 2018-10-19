Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : GT Open – A three-way battle for the overall title

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:03pm CEST

Maranello - Once again, the fight for the GT Open title will go to the last round, in Barcelona, with three contenders: Mikkel Mac, Fran Rueda-Andrés Saravia and Giovanni Venturini-Jeroen Mul, defending the colours of three different teams: Luzich Racing, Teo Martín Motorsport and Imperiale Racing, and three different car brands, Ferrari, BMW and Lamborghini.

Ferrari man. Mikkel Mac gets to Barcelona as the points leader, a position he has held since the very beginning, but with only a 3-point advantage. The 25-year-old driver of the Luzich Ferrari 488 GT3 will again have as team mate the reigning FIA World Endurance Championship GT world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi, with whom he has conquered all the four wins so far.

Rivals. Fran Rueda and Andres Saravia, winners of three races with their BMW, will play the role of the best-placed outsiders, something the Spaniard and Teo Martín Motorsport have already experienced last year. The task will be harder for reigning champion Giovanni Venturini and Jeroen Mul wose Imperiale Racing Lamborghini lies 25 points behind the lead, with still a maximum of 30 points to be awarded.

Schedule. On Saturday qualifying will be at 11.05 while Race-1 will start at 15.40 lasting 70 minutes. On Sunday after qualifying at 10.20, Race-2 will be at 14.15 for 60 minutes of racing. On track there will be six Ferrari. Luzich Racing will field a 488 GT3 for Marco Cioci and Matt Griffin with the target to help Mac and Pier Guidi and the 71 car for Alexander West and Michele Rugolo. RS Racing will also be competing in Pro class with the 488 GT3 of Daniele Di Amato and Andrea Montermini. Finally Rinaldi Racing will have two cars both in Pro Am class: the 33 488 GT3 for Christian Hook and and Dominik Schwager and the 333 for David Perel and Rinat Salikhov.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 17:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
07:03pFERRARI : VLN – Three Ferrari crews on track in the final round of the ser..
PU
07:03pFERRARI : GT Open – A three-way battle for the overall title
PU
10/18FERRARI : United States Grand Prix - “Sure we can come back”
PU
10/17FERRARI : FIA Hill Climb Masters - Peruggini and Ferrari win gold medal again
PU
10/17FERRARI : The Dino celebrated at Blenheim Palace
PU
10/16FERRARI : United States Grand Prix - Texan cocktail
PU
10/16Ferrari to announce Third Quarter 2018 financial results on November 5
GL
10/15ANNA MAGNANI : the First Lady Ferrarista
PU
10/14FERRARI : 24H Series – The Scuderia Praha Ferrari wins at Spa
PU
10/14FERRARI : IMSA – Serra takes Scuderia Corsa to GTD victory in Petit Le Man..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Ferrari lands on BAML's US1 List 
10/16CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (10/16/2018) 
10/16PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/16/2018) 
10/16Relief rally for European auto 
10/10Aston Martin Went Public - Should You Rather Buy The Car Or The Stock? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 009 M
EBIT 2018 972 M
Net income 2018 754 M
Debt 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 29,15
P/E ratio 2019 26,61
EV / Sales 2018 5,67x
EV / Sales 2019 5,25x
Capitalization 21 588 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI9.70%21 588
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.73%46 340
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.39%28 336
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.06%24 453
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 877
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-62.49%13 345
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.