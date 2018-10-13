Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : IMSA - Ferrari Takes Petit Le Mans Pole

10/13/2018

Braselton, 12 October 2018 - Daniel Serra captured his third pole position of the season on board the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, setting the fastest time in GT Daytona class qualifying for Saturday's 21st Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta on Friday.

Fast man. Serra toured the 2.54-mile circuit in 1:19.695-seconds to lead the 15-minute session in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 he will co-drive with Cooper MacNeil and Gunnar Jeannette. Serra bookended IMSA SportsCar Championship season in qualifying, having also captured poles for the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring. 'I'm very happy to be back with Scuderia Corsa,' Serra said. 'This is one of the best tracks - one I really like, especially on a qualifying lap. The car was perfect - again - so I want to say a big thank you to the team. I would like to run in this series more often.'

GTD. Cooper MacNeil is currently fourth in the GTD driver's points standings and will look to move up in the final standings on Saturday. 'We have been trying a lot of different set-up things this weekend,' MacNeil said. 'It looks like we have the WeatherTech Ferrari right and Daniel (Serra) put it on the pole. He had a great lap. Obviously, it is ten hours of racing, but we are starting up front. We will be pushing hard for the win tomorrow.' Scuderia Corsa will have two cars in the 10-hour season finale. Matteo Cressoni will start seventh in the No. 64 Ferrari 488 GT3 that he will co-drive with Townsend Bell and Frank Montecalvo.

GTLM. After holding the pole position for the opening half of the GT Le Mans session, Toni Vilander will start ninth following a lap of 1:17.809 in the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE co-driven by Miguel Molina and Andrea Bertolini. The entire GTLM field was covered by less than a half second in qualifying ahead of Saturday's ten-hour season closer. This is the first WeatherTech Championship race of the season since opening the year with the 24 Hours of Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring for the Texas-based team, a four-time winner of the Petit Le Mans.

Saturday's schedule. Saturday's schedule begins with a 20-minute warm-up 8:30 a.m. ET. The 21st Petit Le Mans takes the green flag at 11:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 13. Live television coverage on FS1 begins at 10:30 a.m. ET. The broadcast switches to FS2 at noon, continuing live coverage though 9:30 p.m.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 06:27:07 UTC
