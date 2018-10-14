Log in
News Summary

Ferrari : IMSA – Serra takes Scuderia Corsa to GTD victory in Petit Le Mans

10/14/2018

Braselton, 13 October 2018 - After starting the race from pole position, Daniel Serra finished right where he started after taking the lead with an on-track pass with 50 minutes remaining in Saturday's 10-hour Petit Le Mans, giving Scuderia Corsa the GT Daytona class victory in the final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race of the season.

Key moment. Serra passed championship contender Alvaro Parente and held him off the rest of the way, winning by 0.876 seconds. It was the first victory of the season for the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 co-driven by Cooper MacNeil and Gunnar Jeannette. 'I'm very, very happy - this is the first time I've finished Petit, and my first win,' Serra said. 'The team did a great job, a perfect 10 hours. It was perfectly executed, perfect pit stops and no mistakes on the track.'

Fourth podium. It was the fourth podium finish of the season for the No. 63 Ferrari, with a previous season best of second in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. 'It was an epic weekend, to finish off the WeatherTech Championship with a victory in the WeatherTech car,' said MacNeil. 'A big hat's off Daniel (Serra) and Gunnar (Jeannette) for driving their butts off for the whole race, the whole weekend for that matter. The Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech guys never put a wheel wrong all weekend, with no penalties, and that's how you win in a competitive championship like the WeatherTech.'

The other GTD car. Townsend Bell ran a solid third for much of the final hour in the No. 64 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 he shared with Frank Montecalvo and Matteo Cressoni, which eventually finished fifth.

GTLM. Four-time event winner Risi Competizione made its return to the WeatherTech Championship with a strong showing for the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE. Running its first event in the series since Sebring in March, Miguel Molina led three laps and then joined Vilander and Andrea Bertolini in a ninth-place finish in the GT Le Mans class.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 11:37:03 UTC
