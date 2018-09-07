Ferrari : Italian GT - Fuoco debuting on the Scuderia Baldini Ferrari

Campagnano di Roma, 7 September 2018 - The circuit of Vallelunga will house this weekend the Italian GT Championship after the summer break. The fifth round of the season will kick off the final part of the 2018 campaign, that will include, after the round near Rome, the races at Mugello and Monza in October. All classifications are still open, particularly GT3, and several drivers are still in the title fight.

From FDA. The highest class will feature an interesting debut in Vallelunga: Antonio Fuoco, the 22 year-old Ferrari Driver Academy driver, will be debuting in GT racing after many years in formula cars. His maiden GT race will be behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 run by Scuderia Baldini 27 with Eddie Cheever III as teammate, as the 2016 Italian GT3 Champion on the 458 Italia of the team from Rome will be at his comeback. Mattia Drudi will also make his debut in the Italian GT with Bar Baruch on the car of Audi Sport Italia.

Title fight. The Israeli driver is currently second in the championship, nine points shy of classification leader Stefano Gai who will be on Scuderia Baldini's Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside Giancarlo Fisichella. The third place in the standings is currently of Daniel Zampieri and Giacomo Altoè (Lamborghini by Antonelli Motorsport) 14 points adrift. The list of title contenders includes also Daniel Mancinelli and Andrea Fontana (Ferrari 488-Easy Race) that are 23 points short of the top. Another debut will take place at Composit Motorsport, that will line up a Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 for Maurizio Ceresoli and Satoshi Tanaka.

Schedule. The fifth weekend of the season will begin on Friday with two free practice sessions and will continue on Saturday with two qualifying sessions (from 9,40 to 10,40). Race-1 will start on Saturday at 14,00, while Race-2 will be on Sunday at 14 (both races will last 56 minutes + 1 lap). The two races will be broadcast live on Rai Sport in Italy and on the Facebook page of the championship, while the live streaming will be available at www.acisport.it/CIGT.