FERRARI (RACE)

FERRARI (RACE)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Ferrari first and third

09/01/2018 | 07:42am EDT
1 Sep 2018

In final practice for Italian GP

Monza - Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix with a time of 1'20'509. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen posted a 1'20'682, good enough for third fastest. Both drivers ran the same tyre programme, using the Supersoft tyres. The session was held in the dry, although, at the start, the track still had some damp patches after the morning rain shower.

Qualifying gets underway at 15:00.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 11:41:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 36,03
P/E ratio 2019 32,12
EV / Sales 2018 6,54x
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
Capitalization 25 358 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.04%25 358
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.67%48 724
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.34%40 259
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.44%27 140
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 044
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-54.34%14 494
