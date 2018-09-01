Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Ferrari first and third

1 Sep 2018
In final practice for Italian GP
Monza - Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix with a time of 1'20'509. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen posted a 1'20'682, good enough for third fastest. Both drivers ran the same tyre programme, using the Supersoft tyres. The session was held in the dry, although, at the start, the track still had some damp patches after the morning rain shower.
Qualifying gets underway at 15:00.
Disclaimer
Ferrari NV published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 11:41:01 UTC