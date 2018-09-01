Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Ferrari first and third

1 Sep 2018

In final practice for Italian GP

Monza - Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the final free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix with a time of 1'20'509. His Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen posted a 1'20'682, good enough for third fastest. Both drivers ran the same tyre programme, using the Supersoft tyres. The session was held in the dry, although, at the start, the track still had some damp patches after the morning rain shower.

Qualifying gets underway at 15:00.