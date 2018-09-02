Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race

2 Sep 2018

Our car was really good today. The first set of tires was ok, while the second one didn't last as long as we had expected. There wasn't much we could do, we had to push all the time and there was no single moment in which we could take it easy and look after the tires. For sure we wanted a better result, but this is what we've got; we did our best but it was not enough. It's easy to say what we should have done in an ideal world, but we did what we thought was right and I think there was nothing wrong. Second position is not ideal, but we take it; I think that we were lucky to finish the race, on the rear left tyre there was no rubber left. In the next races it's going to be close pretty much everywhere. We keep doing our best and hopefully it will be enough for when we come to the last race.