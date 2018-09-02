Log in
Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race

09/02/2018 | 02:17pm EDT
Our car was really good today. The first set of tires was ok, while the second one didn't last as long as we had expected. There wasn't much we could do, we had to push all the time and there was no single moment in which we could take it easy and look after the tires. For sure we wanted a better result, but this is what we've got; we did our best but it was not enough. It's easy to say what we should have done in an ideal world, but we did what we thought was right and I think there was nothing wrong. Second position is not ideal, but we take it; I think that we were lucky to finish the race, on the rear left tyre there was no rubber left. In the next races it's going to be close pretty much everywhere. We keep doing our best and hopefully it will be enough for when we come to the last race.

Ferrari NV published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 18:16:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 987 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 36,03
P/E ratio 2019 32,12
EV / Sales 2018 6,54x
EV / Sales 2019 5,94x
Capitalization 25 358 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI25.04%25 358
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.02%49 865
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.54%38 808
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.35%26 171
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 251
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-54.34%14 205
