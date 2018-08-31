Ferrari : Italian Grand Prix - Wet P1 at Monza

31 Aug 2018

Kimi 2nd, only a few laps for Seb

Monza - Just a few days on from Spa, the engines were fired up again at the Monza track. Unfortunately for the crowd, a heavy storm hit the track just before practice and the surface only began to dry out towards the end. Kimi Raikkonen set the second best time of 1'34'550, running on Intermediate tyres. Sebastian Vettel did a 1'37'867, stopping earlier than usual to allow the team to fit a spare gearbox while they carried out some checks. Second practice gets underway at 15:00.