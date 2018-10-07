Log in
Ferrari : Japanese Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

10/07/2018 | 11:43am CEST
7 Oct 2018

Today, I found it quite inspirational walking through the garage and watching the guys work! All the team is fired up and that certainly helps, as the last couple of weeks haven't been that easy. The spirit is unbroken despite everything. Races like this are a bit of a hand-over and we know it is difficult from where we are in the point standings, but we don't have much to lose. We have given everything so far and I believe there's still something we can learn and understand from the car. So we keep fighting and resisting and we'll see what the other races bring. As for the collision with Max, I was obviously pushing to pass, I knew he had a penalty, but I also felt that we were fast. I could see that his battery was clipping, while I had saved some energy from mine. I saw a gap and went for it on the inside, he obviously tried to defend and I couldn't go anywhere, so we touched. However, this is part of racing.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 09:42:02 UTC
