Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Japanese Grand Prix - “My favorite track”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:48am CEST
4 Oct 2018

Seb and Kimi ahead of the Japanese GP weekend

SEB: It has been only a few days since the last race in Sochi, so we hope that the track here suits us better and we can have a better weekend than in Russia. We have a strong car, but not a dominant one. There were races from our side where we weren't close enough and where we didn't have the pace the others had. However, during most of the races we have been close enough to have a good fight.
I'm very happy to be here and I love this track, it's my favourite circuit in the world, so I just want to enjoy it and focus on the things that are working well for me. We made some progress with our car, but you never know where you are in comparison to the others; maybe they have done smaller steps or bigger steps, but I'm pretty sure, from speaking to all our engineers, that we are pretty much where we would like to be or where we wanted to be. Of course, you would always like to have more performance, but that's the same for everyone. As for the weather, since it may be raining this weekend, I think we have nothing to worry about in wet conditions. The rain didn't play into our hands but it won't be like that forever, so I'm not afraid if it's wet before Sunday.

KIMI: The weather will play a big part over the weekend, for everybody. Hopefully we can have a clean practice session. A lot will depend on the weather conditions and how much we can run. When we have mixed conditions as we have today, you cannot really be 100 per cent sure that in an hour it is going to rain; so you need to try to get the best out of all the practice and see how it is. When it rains, it often makes things tricky; if it is too wet we cannot run, plus with rain tires we have certain limits in how many we are allocated, so we have to save some of them for qualifying and the race. Driving in the wet has probably not been our strongest point a while ago, but on a few occasions, recently, we have been pretty good. Also in the last race we were quite fast, but not as fast as we wanted to be. Hopefully here will be a different story. For sure it's not going to be easy, we'll wait and see what happens. We'll do our best and try to be in the fight for both qualifying and the race.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
11:48aFERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - “My favorite track”
PU
10:48aFERRARI : Britcar - Three Ferraris racing at Silverstone
PU
10/03FERRARI : F1 Clienti/XX Programmes – Over 30 cars on track at Paul Ricard
PU
10/03FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - A textbook track
PU
10/02FERRARI : Club Ferrari France celebrates 50 years
PU
10/02FERRARI : Blancpain GT Endurance Cup – SMP Racing second in Barcelona, Spi..
PU
10/01FERRARI : GT Sports Club – Stephen Earle crowned champion, first win for V..
PU
09/30FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
09/30FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Maurizio comments on the race
PU
09/30FERRARI : Russian Grand Prix - Third and fourth in Russia
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Should You Bond With Aston Martin's $6B IPO? 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
10/03Aston Martin IPO disappoints in early trading 
09/28Ferrari Is A Strong Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 047 M
EBIT 2018 984 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 1 139 M
Yield 2018 0,74%
P/E ratio 2018 34,77
P/E ratio 2019 32,62
EV / Sales 2018 6,62x
EV / Sales 2019 6,10x
Capitalization 25 662 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI29.54%25 662
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-25.87%30 831
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.33%27 854
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 185
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-56.32%14 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.