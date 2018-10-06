Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari : Japanese Grand Prix - “Not easy, but not impossible either”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 11:18am CEST
6 Oct 2018

Kimi and Seb on today's Qualifying at Suzuka-and the race to come

KIMI (P4, 1min29sec521, SS tyres): 'It was a tricky qualifying with mixed conditions. In Q3 we thought that the rain would come earlier, so we decided to go out on Intermediate tires. Unfortunately it did not happen and then we were a bit off with the timing. We came in to fit the Supersoft , but in turn 14 I touched a wet kerb, ran a bit wide and lost some time. Obviously fourth place is not ideal, but at least we were able to put a lap together despite the mistake. Third position could have been easily possible. It's a pity we did not get it today; the feeling with the car was getting better and better in qualifying. For sure tomorrow is going to be tricky, but we will do our best'.

SEB (P9, 1min32sec192, SS tyres): 'At the beginning of Q3, I was asked if it was ok for me to go out on Inters and I said yes. Obviously, it was the wrong decision and now it's easy to say, but it could have been the other way around. We thought there could have been more rain, but in the end it didn't come. If it had rained five minutes before, it would have been a different story. However, it wasn't our session in terms of timing and we've been through similar situations a couple of time so far. We are a team, so now we accept together the consequences. Tomorrow is another day, it won't be easy as we start from the back, but it's not impossible'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 06 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2018 09:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
11:18aFERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - “Not easy, but not impossible either&rdquo..
PU
10/05FERRARI : When Enzo decided to race
PU
10/05FERRARI : Italian GT - Five Ferrari crews on track at Monza
PU
10/05FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - “Now we need to work for Qualifying”
PU
10/05FERRARI : VLN – Three Ferrari cars at the Nürburgring for the Barbarossapr..
PU
10/04FERRARI : VdeV - The Visiom Racing Ferrari at Le Mans to clinch the title
PU
10/04FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - “My favorite track”
PU
10/04FERRARI : Britcar - Three Ferraris racing at Silverstone
PU
10/03FERRARI : F1 Clienti/XX Programmes – Over 30 cars on track at Paul Ricard
PU
10/03FERRARI : Japanese Grand Prix - A textbook track
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Should You Bond With Aston Martin's $6B IPO? 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Big Day For Fedspeak 
10/03Aston Martin IPO disappoints in early trading 
09/28Ferrari Is A Strong Company - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 047 M
EBIT 2018 984 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 1 139 M
Yield 2018 0,75%
P/E ratio 2018 34,07
P/E ratio 2019 31,96
EV / Sales 2018 6,49x
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
Capitalization 25 142 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI26.17%25 142
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.50%29 557
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES2.48%27 235
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 990
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-58.95%14 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.