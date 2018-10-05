Log in
FERRARI
Ferrari : Japanese Grand Prix - "Now we need to work for Qualifying"

10/05/2018
5 Oct 2018

Seb and Kimi comment on free practice 2 in Suzuka

SEB (P3, 36 laps completed, best 1min29sec050 on Supersofts): 'All in all I am satisfied, as I think this Friday has been a smooth one for us, but we aren't fast enough yet. Today we tried something with the car, which seemed to give a better feeling, so let's see if we can carry this over tomorrow and find something else, too. Today I think the car slid a little bit too much, thus damaging the tires, but I believe that, overall it was a clean session with no interruptions.
We are trying to get the best out of our package, so we keep focusing on our job. Tonight we have to work hard because we need to be fast in qualifying. Obviously, if the others are as strong tomorrow as they were today, then it will be very hard, but we'll see. Rain could make things more interesting tomorrow, but for now we keep working hard, doing our job and then we'll see. It's a long weekend and today is only Friday, so I am sure there's still a bit to squeeze out of the car'.

KIMI (P5, 33 laps completed, best in 1min29sec498 on Supersofts): 'This has been a normal Friday, both in terms of the things we tried and of engine usage. We have been focusing on trying to get the best set-up for the car and towards the end of the session it felt better to drive, but for sure we have some work to do before tomorrow. I don't know if it will be raining or not during P3 and Qualifying, we'll have to see what the weather brings'.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 08:47:01 UTC
