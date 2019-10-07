Log in
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

10/07/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Maranello (Italy), 7 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

 MTANYSETotal
Trading
Date
(d/m/y)

 		Number of common shares purchased

 		Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 		Number of common shares purchased

 		Average price per share
excluding fees
($)		Consideration excluding fees

 

($)

 		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)*

 		Number of common shares purchased

 		Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)*		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)*

 
01/10/2019---10,300151.99941,565,593.821,436,588.2010,300139.47461,436,588.20
02/10/201994,720135.007512,787,910.4022,000147.05513,235,212.202,961,292.63116,720134.931515,749,203.03
03/10/201954,434134.28567,309,702.353,200148.6396475,646.72434,340.9057,634134.36597,744,043.25
 

Total

 		149,154134.744020,097,612.7535,500148.63255,276,452.744,832,221.73184,654135.008424,929,834.48

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 27 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)
  • USD 30,903,765.66 (Euro 28,081,054.07 *) for No. 202,085 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,242,228 common shares held in treasury as of 4 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.20% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

 A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
