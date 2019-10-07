Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
0
10/07/2019 | 11:46am EDT
Maranello (Italy), 7 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading Date (d/m/y)
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees ($)
Consideration excluding fees
($)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)*
Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
01/10/2019
-
-
-
10,300
151.9994
1,565,593.82
1,436,588.20
10,300
139.4746
1,436,588.20
02/10/2019
94,720
135.0075
12,787,910.40
22,000
147.0551
3,235,212.20
2,961,292.63
116,720
134.9315
15,749,203.03
03/10/2019
54,434
134.2856
7,309,702.35
3,200
148.6396
475,646.72
434,340.90
57,634
134.3659
7,744,043.25
Total
149,154
134.7440
20,097,612.75
35,500
148.6325
5,276,452.74
4,832,221.73
184,654
135.0084
24,929,834.48
Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 27 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)
USD 30,903,765.66 (Euro 28,081,054.07 *) for No. 202,085 common shares purchased on the NYSE
resulting in total No. 8,242,228 common shares held in treasury as of 4 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.20% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.