Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 03:37pm BST

﻿ Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program Maranello (Italy), 14 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:  

Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)

   

Stock Exchange

   

Number of common shares purchased

   

Average price per share

excluding fees

 

   

Consideration excluding fees

 

 

 

($)

   

Consideration excluding fees

 

 

 

(€)*

  07/10/2019 NYSE 6,300 150.0640 945,403.20 860,004.73 08/10/2019 NYSE 10,500 148.3821 1,558,012.05 1,418,179.55 09/10/2019 NYSE 5,200 149.3616 776,680.32 707,294.71 10/10/2019 NYSE 9,300 149.4543 1,389,924.99 1,260,131.45  

Total

   

- 31,300 149.2019 4,670,020.56 4,245,610.44 Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 11 October 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)
    USD 35,573,786.22 (Euro 32,326,664.50*) for No. 233,385 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,273,528 common shares held in treasury as of 11 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.22% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
03:37pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
AQ
03:37pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
10/10California Power Outage Rolls Into Second Day, Millions Without Electricity -..
DJ
10/07FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
10/04FERRARI : Opens Tailor Made Center in New York City
PU
10/01FERRARI : Over 14,000 customers and fans visit Universo Ferrari
PU
09/30FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
09/26FERRARI : signs new Performance bonus agreement for its Italian workforce, furth..
PU
09/26FERRARI : signs new Performance bonus agreement for its Italian workforce, furth..
AQ
09/26Ferrari signs new Performance bonus agreement for its Italian workforce, furt..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 707 M
EBIT 2019 917 M
Net income 2019 728 M
Debt 2019 1 113 M
Yield 2019 0,78%
P/E ratio 2019 36,3x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 6,67x
Capitalization 25 799 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 145,68  €
Last Close Price 138,94  €
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI54.18%28 469
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.35%39 444
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-11.52%28 528
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.39%20 544
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-22.21%16 903
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.96%16 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group