Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:40am EST


Maranello (Italy), 25 November 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

  		 

Stock Exchange
  		 

Number of common shares purchased
 		  

Average price per share
excluding fees
 		  

Consideration excluding fees

(€)

 
15/11/2019 MTA 8,238 150.9713 1,243,701.57
18/11/2019 MTA 7,788 150.4368 1,171,602.00
19/11/2019 MTA 14,954 149.7741 2,239,721.89
20/11/2019 MTA 18,078 149.3465 2,699,886.03
21/11/2019 MTA 7,261 149.2048 1,083,375.95
22/11/2019 MTA 8,904 150.1853 1,337,249.80
 
Total

  		 

- 		65,223 149.8787 9,775,537.24

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 22 November 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 9,775,537.24 for No. 65,223 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 8,462,830 common shares held in treasury as of 22 November 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.29% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
09:40aFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
11/21Fiat-Peugeot deal would boost Exor's coffers to 3.6 billion euros in 2022
RE
11/21FERRARI : 488 Pista Spider and the Ferrari F8 Tributo star in the renowned sport..
PU
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
11/14FERRARI N.V. : Completion of the second tranche of the disclosed multi-year shar..
GL
11/13Italy's Salini looking to wrap up Astaldi deal in first half of 2020
RE
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 748 M
EBIT 2019 924 M
Net income 2019 712 M
Debt 2019 1 154 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 39,5x
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,73x
EV / Sales2020 7,08x
Capitalization 27 815 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 150,53  €
Last Close Price 149,93  €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI66.18%30 658
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-15.64%37 344
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.43%29 719
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES5.38%23 101
EXOR N.V.46.64%17 698
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-24.22%15 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group