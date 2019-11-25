Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
0
11/25/2019 | 09:40am EST
Maranello (Italy), 25 November 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
Trading Date (dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees
Considerationexcluding fees
(€)
15/11/2019
MTA
8,238
150.9713
1,243,701.57
18/11/2019
MTA
7,788
150.4368
1,171,602.00
19/11/2019
MTA
14,954
149.7741
2,239,721.89
20/11/2019
MTA
18,078
149.3465
2,699,886.03
21/11/2019
MTA
7,261
149.2048
1,083,375.95
22/11/2019
MTA
8,904
150.1853
1,337,249.80
Total
-
65,223
149.8787
9,775,537.24
Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 22 November 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 9,775,537.24 for No. 65,223 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 8,462,830 common shares held in treasury as of 22 November 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.29% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.