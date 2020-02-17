Log in
FERRARI

(RACE)
02/14 04:02:00 pm
173.26 USD   +0.55%
01:00pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
02/15Jim Farley -- WSJ
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

02/17/2020


Maranello (Italy), 17 February 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

  MTA NYSE Total
Trading
Date
(d/m/y)

  		Number of common shares purchased

  		Average price per share
excluding fees
(€) 		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

  		Number of common shares purchased

  		Average price per share
excluding fees
($) 		Consideration excluding fees

 

($)

  		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)*

  		Number of common shares purchased

  		Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)* 		Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)*

 
10/02/2020 6,151 153.0435 941,370.60 4,927 167.0552 823,080.97 751,603.48 11,078 152.8231 1,692,974.08
13/02/2020 552 157.0635 86,699.05 - - - - 552 157.0635 86,699.05
 Total 6,703 153.3746 1,028,069.65 4,927 167.0552 823,080.97 751,603.48 11,630 153.0243 1,779,673.13

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 14 February 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 65,159,155.77 for No. 429,355 common shares purchased on the MTA
  • USD 3,768,310.71 (Euro 3,402,333.85*) for No. 22,540 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,849,502 common shares held in treasury as of 14 February 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.44% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,117,028 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 418,161,979.51.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 129 M
EBIT 2020 1 006 M
Net income 2020 738 M
Debt 2020 1 361 M
Yield 2020 0,74%
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,95x
Capitalization 29 610 M
