Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
0
02/17/2020 | 01:00pm EST
Maranello (Italy), 17 February 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
MTA
NYSE
Total
Trading Date (d/m/y)
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees ($)
Consideration excluding fees
($)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share excluding fees (€)*
Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
10/02/2020
6,151
153.0435
941,370.60
4,927
167.0552
823,080.97
751,603.48
11,078
152.8231
1,692,974.08
13/02/2020
552
157.0635
86,699.05
-
-
-
-
552
157.0635
86,699.05
Total
6,703
153.3746
1,028,069.65
4,927
167.0552
823,080.97
751,603.48
11,630
153.0243
1,779,673.13
Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 14 February 2020, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 65,159,155.77 for No. 429,355 common shares purchased on the MTA
USD 3,768,310.71 (Euro 3,402,333.85*) for No. 22,540 common shares purchased on the NYSE
resulting in total No. 8,849,502 common shares held in treasury as of 14 February 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.44% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan. To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,117,028 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 418,161,979.51.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase