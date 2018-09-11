Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI (RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ferrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:21am CEST

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) informs that its fully owned subsidiary Ferrari S.p.A. has signed the advance agreement with the Italian Revenue Agency to access the Patent Box tax relief.  

The Italian Patent Box regime provides for a tax relief for a five-year period from 2015 to 2019. The estimated tax benefit for the three-year period 2015-2017, is approximately equal to Euro 139 million and it will be fully reflected in the Group’s Q3 2018 results as previous years income tax adjustment. The tax benefits for 2018 and 2019 will be quantified and disclosed in the Group financial statements of such respective years.  

The Patent Box represents a tax relief regime for the benefit of companies generating income through the direct and indirect use of copyrights, patents, trademarks, designs and know-how; the benefit is determined by excluding from the taxable income of each fiscal year a certain percentage of the income attributable to the use of intangible assets: such percentage amounts to 30% with reference to fiscal year 2015, to 40% with respect to year 2016 and to 50% for the three-year period 2017-2019.

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
11:21aFerrari N.V. signs advance agreement on Patent Box
GL
10:57aFERRARI : Charles Leclerc to drive for Scuderia Ferrari in 2019
PU
10:17aFERRARI : Kimi Raikkonen to step down at the end of 2018
PU
09/10FERRARI : 24H Series - The Scuderia Praha Ferrari on the podium at Barcelona
PU
09/10FERRARI : announces voting results from its Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
09/07FERRARI : Italian GT - Fuoco debuting on the Scuderia Baldini Ferrari
PU
09/07FERRARI : 24H Series – Three-Ferrari lineup at the 24 Hours of Barcelona
PU
09/07FERRARI : FXX cars star at Goodwood
PU
09/07Ferrari announces voting results from its Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
09/06FERRARI : IMSA – Three-Ferrari lineup for Laguna Seca
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Sweden Faces Coalition Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/10WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sweden Faces Coalition Talks 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/29HSBC sees Ferrari racing higher 
08/29(Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 053 M
EBIT 2018 986 M
Net income 2018 691 M
Debt 2018 1 146 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 34,35
P/E ratio 2019 30,62
EV / Sales 2018 6,19x
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
Capitalization 23 948 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI20.89%23 948
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.20%48 514
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-11.30%36 530
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.41%25 796
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 569
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-61.09%13 553
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.