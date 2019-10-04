Log in
Ferrari : Opens Tailor Made Center in New York City

10/04/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Ferrari Opens Tailor Made Center in New York City

Redesigned showroom becomes the first of its kind in the Americas,

allowing clients to customize every element of their car

Englewood Cliffs New Jersey, 4 October 2019 - Ferrari opens its first Tailor Made Center in the United States today in New York City. The only space of its kind in the Americas, this new Center continues the long-standing tradition of car customization and personalization that began at the factory in Maranello in the 1950s and later grew into the inception of the Tailor Made Center in 2011, followed by the Shanghai Tailor Made Center in 2014.

The Tailor Made Center in New York City serves as an extension of Ferrari's completely redesigned showroom, increasing the size of the previous showroom to 6,600 square feet. The new space includes an owners' lounge, as well as display space for five cars. The dedicated Tailor Made Center features an endless array of specification options to meet any Ferrari owner's personality and tastes including an extensive range of fabrics, leathers, woods, colors and finishes. Alongside this is an additional dedicated space for a Ferrari Atelier, equipped with the standard range of specification options.

Three collections function as the starting point for the Tailor Made Program, serving as a connection to the deep history on which the concept is founded. Each has been developed through ongoing research by the Ferrari Design Center, pulling inspiration from the brand's core values of innovation, elegance and passion. From the sporty and race-drivenScuderia Collection, to the Classica, drawing inspiration from the heritage and history of the house, and the Inedita, which allows free reign for experimentation, options for customization are endless.

Owners are guided through the Tailor Made process by a Personal Designer, who collaborates with each client on every element of the car's aesthetic to create the final configuration, from inception through delivery.

The Ferrari New York Showroom is sure to become a destination for Ferrari clients and enthusiasts in North and South America and is located at 410 Park Avenue.

For more updates on the Tailor Made program and the New York City Tailor Made Center, follow @ferrariusa and @ferrariny on Instagram.

###

Ferrari S.p.A.

Sede legale

Reg. Imprese di Modena,

Società a socio unico

Direzione e stabilimento

Via Emilia Est n. 1163

P. IVA e Codice Fiscale

Direzione e coordinamento

Via Abetone Inf. n. 4

P.O. Box n. 589

n. 00159560366

Ferrari N.V.

41053 Maranello (MO), Italia

41122 Modena, Italia

R.E.A. di Modena n. 88683

Tel. +39 0536 949 111

Capitale sociale

www.ferrari.com

€ 20.260.000 i.v.

About Ferrari North America

Ferrari North America, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, and is the exclusive North, Central, and South American importer of Ferrari vehicles including the F8 Tributo, F8 Spider, the 488 Pista and 488 Pista Spider the GTC4Lusso, GTC4Lusso T and 812 Superfast, 812 GTS and Portofino. The current product line-up comes with the Ferrari complimentary seven-year maintenance program, which covers all factory- scheduled maintenance procedures including labor, related genuine parts and approved lubricants.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 11:31:02 UTC
