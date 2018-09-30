Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
Ferrari : Russian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

09/30/2018 | 05:27pm CEST
30 Sep 2018

Today the feeling with the car was very good and I was able to push, but I just wasn't as fast as the others. Obviously, today it was better than yesterday in terms of pace, but it wasn't enough to put pressure on our competitors. We tried everything and I am happy that we got a podium finish, but obviously this is not the result we were looking for. My start was good, but there wasn't much track space for me and I could go nowhere. After pit stop we were able to overcome Lewis, but he could pull ahead more than us and at the end there was nothing to do. We lost some points during the two last races and it doesn't help, but we have our plan to follow and hopefully we can make some progress in the races to come. Maybe the next couple of tracks are better suited for us, we will know when we get there. We need to keep pushing and try; who knows what will happen in the next races.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 15:26:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 047 M
EBIT 2018 984 M
Net income 2018 744 M
Debt 2018 1 140 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 35,89
P/E ratio 2019 33,68
EV / Sales 2018 6,83x
EV / Sales 2019 6,28x
Capitalization 26 489 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI30.59%26 489
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.28%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-24.80%30 594
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.57%27 794
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 004
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD-53.54%14 897
