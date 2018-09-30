Ferrari : Russian Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race

30 Sep 2018

Today the feeling with the car was very good and I was able to push, but I just wasn't as fast as the others. Obviously, today it was better than yesterday in terms of pace, but it wasn't enough to put pressure on our competitors. We tried everything and I am happy that we got a podium finish, but obviously this is not the result we were looking for. My start was good, but there wasn't much track space for me and I could go nowhere. After pit stop we were able to overcome Lewis, but he could pull ahead more than us and at the end there was nothing to do. We lost some points during the two last races and it doesn't help, but we have our plan to follow and hopefully we can make some progress in the races to come. Maybe the next couple of tracks are better suited for us, we will know when we get there. We need to keep pushing and try; who knows what will happen in the next races.